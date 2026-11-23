Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Final Trailer, New Poster, And 6 HQ Images

Marvel has released the final trailer, poster, and six new images from Avengers: Doomsday, including one of those "everyone claps" moments they maybe should have kept out of the marketing.

Article Summary Marvel has unveiled the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer, packed with new footage as the film enters the final stretch.

Avengers: Doomsday ends on a big “everyone claps” moment that could either soar with fans or land with a cringe.

Avengers: Doomsday presales are wild, but Marvel still has a tough landing ahead after the MCU’s messy recent phase.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

We're in the home stretch for Avengers: Doomsday, and now we're going to see what the hype cycle looks like as we get weeks away. The marketing hasn't been great yet, but they have released a final trailer with a lot of new footage, including a moment at the end that's either going to really land with people or make you cringe. It's also the kind of moment that maybe should have been held for the film itself since it's one of those "everyone claps" moments that the Avengers movies have been doing since that first circle shot of the original six in the first film. Either way, the pre-sales for this film continue to be buckwild insane, but considering how messy this new phase of the MCU has been, this is a landing that Marvel is going to have a hard time sticking, no matter how many Fox X-Men they throw at us. We also got a new poster and six new images as well.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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