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Avengers: Doomsday – Hailee Steinfeld Will Return As Kate Bishop

While promoting her new Disney animated movie Hexed, Hailee Steinfeld took to social media and confirmed she will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday.

Article Summary Hailee Steinfeld confirmed she is returning as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday while promoting Disney’s Hexed.

Steinfeld revealed the news on social media with a personalized chair, and the caption explicitly named Avengers: Doomsday.

Kate Bishop’s return hints Avengers: Doomsday may finally give Marvel’s Disney+ heroes a bigger role in the crossover.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

So far, Avengers: Doomsday has been leaning heavily into the "cinematic" aspect of the Marvel universe. Despite the intention for a lot of crossover with television shows, there hasn't been much overlap with characters in significant ways. There are more Fox X-Men in Doomsday than new Avengers characters introduced specifically in television shows. However, it looks like that might be shifting, at least a little. Hailee Steinfeld is currently doing the rounds for Hexed, but she shared a post on her social media revealing a director's chair with her name and a green bow because the chair stream is going to haunt my nightmares specifically. Steinfeld then said, "Hey, so I'm here with my movie 'Hexed,' but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie." If that was too ambiguous about whether or not Steinfeld is returning as Kate Bishop, the caption cleared that up as it read: "Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday." Kathryn Newton confirmed her return in a similar manner on social media earlier this year.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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