Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday Has Reportedly Made $50M In Ticket Pre-Sales Alone

Avengers: Doomsday won't be in theaters for another three months, but it has reportedly already pulled in $50 million in ticket pre-sales.

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday has reportedly reached $50 million in ticket pre-sales, despite still being three months from release.

The strong Avengers: Doomsday pre-sales suggest online fan reactions are not reflecting the broader moviegoing audience.

Marvel appears to have fresh box office momentum as Avengers: Doomsday follows the strong performance of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Even with huge Avengers: Doomsday pre-sales, the film will likely need massive global numbers to justify its enormous budget.

The online conversation around Avengers: Doomsday and Marvel in general, and the numbers that continue to come out of pre-sales, are fascinating to watch. There was a time, not that long ago, when the idea of an everyday person with maybe a baseline knowledge of Marvel characters at best being into these films. Marvel had comic book nerds almost the moment they saw the first images of the Iron Man suit, but the movies from phase one solidified it. However, Marvel's budgets were too big to live on nerds alone; they needed people who aren't terminally online, and as the first decade of the MCU began to take shape, it became clear that someone who doesn't know anything about a comic could be a diehard Marvel Cinematic Universe fan.

Now, we're in the next Saga, and Marvel ironically appears to be losing the very fans they courted back in 2008. It's the hardcore people who were there from day one who seem the least interested in Avengers: Doomsday. Websites from Twitter to Tumblr were flooded with fans losing their minds when a new trailer dropped. Now, the reaction is muted. However, the pre-sale numbers continue to show that just because Twitter is having a hissy fit does not mean anything and is not representative of most people.

According to Deadline, Avengers: Doomsday already has a reported box office of $50 million, and that is from pre-sales alone. The report also says that, "audiences are gravitating towards premium formats with over 70% of sales going to Infinity Vision tickets." Between that and the massive box office from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's clear the audience is alive, awake, and thriving, though they're hanging out somewhere else on the internet.

Marvel has some serious momentum behind it right now with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though the fact that the Sony collab is the one that is doing so well when once upon a time it seemed like Sony needed Marvel to get a decent Spider-Man movie out the is a level cosmic irony that can't be ignored. Avengers: Doomsday might have a large pre-sale box office three months out, but the budget is likely buckwild insane, so $50 million won't cover half the cast's salaries, let alone get this movie out of the red. Avengers: Doomsday needs to do Spider-Man: Brand New Day numbers, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day had a large budget but didn't need to break this many records to make back its budget and more.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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