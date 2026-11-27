Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – International Trailer And TV Spots

An international trailer and several new TV spots for Avengers: Doomsday have appeared online as the marketing campaign kicks into high gear.

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday has dropped an international trailer and new TV spots as Marvel ramps up the campaign.

New Avengers: Doomsday footage is surfacing online through international promos and scattered social posts.

Marvel not screening Avengers: Doomsday for some critics in time is raising eyebrows, despite spoiler concerns.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, opens exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

It seems that the marketing team for Avengers: Doomsday has put the pedal to the metal, and they are really starting to push the film as we head into the final weeks before the release. The rumors surrounding this film are getting louder, especially now that reports are emerging that Marvel won't screen the film in time for several critics' association deadlines, which is making people nervous. Marvel is many things, but they aren't known for hiding their films. The reasons cited are spoilers, but that's not a good enough reason to avoid holding closed press screenings. If you need to get people to sign NDAs, then sign NDAs, but the negative connotations that come from not screening a movie these days are much, much worse than spoilers leaking, which happens all the time. Various international trailers and TV spots have started popping up online and not appearing on official social channels, so here they are on Twitter/X from various sources.

NEW: Here's the new international trailer for Doomsday, featuring even more new clips. 🙌 https://t.co/5y3k4MByEz — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 24, 2026

New teaser for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'. In theaters December 18. https://t.co/xQJvjlLsru — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 26, 2026

He is extinction. Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get tickets now: https://t.co/HReh5UfF1M https://t.co/FmZjxLSiew — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 26, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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