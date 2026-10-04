Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – New Poster Features The Latverian Witches

Marvel Studios has released a new poster for Avengers: Doomsday, spotlighting the three Latverian Witches.

Article Summary Marvel Studios has unveiled a new Avengers: Doomsday poster highlighting the mysterious Latverian Witches.

The Avengers: Doomsday marketing push is ramping up as the December release date draws closer.

Marvel first revealed the Latverian Witches costumes at San Diego Comic-Con, and they now get the spotlight.

The film’s villain-focused campaign suggests Doctor Doom will be central to Avengers: Doomsday.

Welcome to October, and we are officially a little under three months away from the release of Avengers: Doomsday. The conversation around this film is likely going to continue to evolve now that the release date is creeping ever closer. While the pre-sale numbers are insane, the places where it seemed like Marvel could do no wrong are the ones that are the least interested in this film. We're still getting details on the plot and anything else that could be shared, but the more actors talk about it, the more apparent it becomes that many have no idea what movie they were in. It was weird the first time Marvel shot with incomplete scripts; it's still weird now, but that's the reality of the spoiler obsessed world. We got a look at the costumes for the Latverian Witches during San Diego Comic-Con, and in honor of Spooky Season, Marvel has shared a new poster for Avengers: Doomsday, spotlighting the three witches.

This cast is insanely huge, and it's going to make posters a nightmare, but the complete focus on Doom feels more like DC than Marvel. DC has always been a more villain focused line of stories, but Marvel has been hero focused, so this is a major departure. One can assume Robert Downey Jr.'s involvement plays a big role in that.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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