Posted in: Avengers, Avengers, Comics, Disney, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, mcu

Avengers: Doomsday Official Trailer Drops

The Avengers: Doomsday Official Trailer has just dropped from Marvel Studios

Article Summary Avengers Doomsday official trailer is here, teasing a cosmic threat that pushes Earth’s mightiest heroes to unite.

Thor’s warning sets a grim tone, hinting at an unthinkable choice and a battle the Avengers may not survive.

Marvel Studios positions Avengers Doomsday as the next MCU event film, arriving in cinemas on 18 December.

The story pivots from Kang to Doctor Doom, setting up a multiversal clash ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars.

The new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, out from Marvel Studios on the 18th of December, has just dropped… as Thor says, "Something's coming. Something we may not be able to deter. Before this day is done, we shall be faced with an unthinkable decision. I've fought with many warriors in my time. They were far stronger than all of us put together. And they died. They died facing enemies and threats that scared me far less than this one. Everything that I sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together. Put aside your petty squabbles. Presume nothing except this. If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters. Mark my words. We're going to need a miracle…" and he gets one.

Marvel Studios is pushing the new IMAX-alternative format Infinity Vision, for the release of the movie, which they say is "a new certification for Premium Large Format (PLF) theatres, guaranteeing moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images and outstanding sound"

Avengers: Doomsday is the next major Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027. The film was originally announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 as part of the Multiverse Saga's climax. It was originally tied to the Kang Dynasty concept but pivoted to centre on Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist. Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, return to direct, with Stephen McFeely writing the screenplay. Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz are producers. This marks a massive crossover event bringing together heroes from multiple universes, signalling a major reset or evolution for the MCU post-Multiverse Saga. Heroes from three distinct universes, the main MCU, the Fantastic Four's universe, and the Fox X-Men universe, collide to face an existential threat from Doctor Doom. The story involves multiversal incursions in the fashion of Jonathan Hickman's Avengers: Time Runs Out comic book storyline, with heroes uniting against Doom. The ensemble is one of the largest in MCU history, with:

Robert Downey Jr . as Doctor Doom

. as Doctor Doom Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America.

as Steve Rogers / Captain America. Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

as Thor. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic.

as Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman.

as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch.

as Johnny Storm / Human Torch. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

as Ben Grimm / The Thing. Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America.

as Sam Wilson / Captain America. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

as Yelena Belova. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier.

as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier. Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man.

as Scott Lang / Ant-Man. Patrick Stewart (Professor X)

(Professor X) Ian McKellen (Magneto)

(Magneto) James Marsden (Cyclops)

(Cyclops) Kelsey Grammer (Beast)

(Beast) Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler)

(Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Mystique)

(Mystique) Channing Tatum (Gambit)

(Gambit) Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

(Loki) Letitia Wright (Shuri/Black Panther)

(Shuri/Black Panther) Simu Liu (Shang-Chi)

(Shang-Chi) David Harbour (Red Guardian)

(Red Guardian) Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent)

(U.S. Agent) Lewis Pullman (Sentry)

(Sentry) Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang)

(Cassie Lang) Danny Ramirez (Falcon)

(Falcon) Winston Duke (M'Baku)

(M'Baku) Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost)

(Ghost) Mabel Cadena (Namora)

(Namora) Tenoch Huerta Mejia (Namor)

And more… lots of homework to do! You have five months!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!