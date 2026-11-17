Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday: One Doom & Sue Scene Is "Very Close" To The Comics

Vanessa Kirby says that there is a scene between Doom and Sue in Avengers: Doomsday that is "very close to a scene from the comic books."

Article Summary Vanessa Kirby says Avengers: Doomsday includes a Doctor Doom and Sue Storm scene pulled very close from Marvel comics.

Kirby revealed she sent the Russo Brothers comic panels of Sue and Doom, and one key moment made it into the film.

Early ticket sales for the fifth Avengers film continue to surge as we head into the final month before its release.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

One of the reasons the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only succeeded but thrived was its accuracy to the comics. Unlike the early comic book movies, which seemed a little ashamed of their own source material, Marvel really leaned into the page-to-screen adaptation part of filmmaking. Maybe not always in storytelling, but visually you can see it in how accurate some of those early costumes were. Things have changed over the years as the MCU has found its own style, even separate from its source material, but that doesn't mean we aren't getting moments from the comics. We got the Fantastic Four last year, and now Doctor Doom is showing up next month in Avengers: Doomsday. If there were any characters that were going to have big and interesting moments with Doom, it was going to be the Fantastic Four, and Vanessa Kirby explained to Empire how she sent directors Anthony and Joe Russo some Sue and Doom moments from the comics and how one of them made it into the movie, and it's pretty page-to-screen accurate.

"I'm a comic-book geek now," Kirby explained. "I pulled a ton of images of Sue in conflict with Doom and sent it to the [Russos]. In the end, one of the key scenes for her is very close to a scene from the comic books, and that's awesome because that was something I sent to them two years ago."

The early ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday continue to be buckwild insane once again, proving, though opposite from what we usually see, that social media hype does not dictate ticket sales. Usually, it's the other way around and the hype isn't translating to ticket sales, but this time, it seems the terminally online (she says, referring to herself) are the ones unimpressed with Avengers: Doomsday so far while everyone else is very much still on board. Marvel had some flops in the last couple of years, but the word "Avengers" is still enough to bring in a lot of people.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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