Posted in: Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, newlitg

Avengers: Doomsday Posters In The Daily LITG, 20th Of November 2026

Avengers: Doomsday Posters was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday Posters tops Bleeding Cool again, leading the daily LITG countdown of yesterday’s biggest reads.

The top ten includes Marvel February 2027 solicits, Batman spoilers, TMNT #25, Rick and Morty, and more.

Additional highlights span Marvel’s Muppets comic, market share talk, 2000 AD spoilers, theatre, and obituaries.

LITG also revisits standout stories from the past eight years and rounds up notable comic book industry birthdays.

Avengers: Doomsday Posters was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Avengers: Doomsday Posters, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, The Will Of Doom, Revealed

In LITG two years ago, Dan Slott To Write Superman For DC Comics

LITG three years ago, Clothes Off For DC Comics

LITG four years ago, Bend It Like Waterbenders

LITG five years ago, Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts

LITG six years ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, All Hail Kevin Feige

And no more Batman from Bale.

LITG eight years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything

And solicitations were coming.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

Jill Thompson , creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.

, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist. Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes

Rian Hughes , comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.

, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo. Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis .

. Dave Schreiner , creator of Snarf.

, creator of Snarf. Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden .

. Mahmud Asrar , Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.

, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist. Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!