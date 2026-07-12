Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Promo Art And International Promo Released

A new piece of art for Avengers: Doomsday showcases all the known cast members, plus a new international promo featuring some familiar faces.

Article Summary Marvel has released new Avengers: Doomsday key art and an international promo, hinting that marketing may finally be ramping up.

The Avengers: Doomsday promo spotlights Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth in a major callback.

Andy Park shared Avengers: Doomsday artwork as Marvel continues to keep most official details tightly under wraps.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026.

Marvel might be finally kicking off marketing for Avenegrs: Doomsday after keeping things pretty close to the chest for the better part of this year. There are movies opening the same day as this film that have multiple trailers out compared to the brief teasers that we have for this film. Maybe Marvel thinks they don't need to try too hard when it comes to marketing an Avengers movie, but given the box office on many of the post-Endgame films, that is not a bet this studio should be taking. Even the great Marvel Studios needs to put in the work these days, because it isn't a sure thing anymore. Maybe something is coming soon, because former director of visual development Andy Park has shared a piece of art for Avengers: Doomsday, showcasing new looks for the known cast members. We also got a new international promo featuring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, because why spotlight all of those characters we've spent the last seven years building up when you can go back to what worked the first time around.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth in a new promo for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'pic.twitter.com/RO4ya523Mg — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) July 11, 2026

Is Avengers: Doomsday Taking Steps Back Instead Of Forward?

Over the summer of 2024, word came that Marvel and Disney were courting Anthony and Joe Russo to return and direct the next two Avengers films. It made sense in a way; they were coming off a year that didn't exactly go to plan, and no doubt they wanted to go with what they thought would be the safest option. It turned out that the reports were spot on, and in July 2024, they were announced as the directors at San Diego Comic-Con. That was also where we learned that Robert Downey Jr. would be coming back as Doctor Doom, and it became very clear that Marvel was playing it safe by returning to what worked the first time.

At the end of March 2025, over the course of five and a half hours, Marvel announced a large portion of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, which includes, along with already confirmed Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal. The inclusion of previous X-Men characters is more proof that Marvel is taking steps back instead of forward. The stream was also an announcement that the film had entered production. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be released on December 17, 2027.

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