Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: avengers: doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday – Sandra Hüller Will Reportedly Have A Cameo Role

Sandra Hüller reportedly has a cameo role in Avengers: Doomsday. The next Marvel movie will be released on December 18, 2026.

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday reportedly adds Sandra Hüller in a cameo role as Marvel leaks begin surfacing ahead of release.

The Hollywood Reporter says Sandra Hüller’s name appeared on the British Stunt Register before the cameo report.

The size of Sandra Hüller’s Avengers: Doomsday role remains unclear, from a full scene to a brief appearance.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, 2026, as spoiler season ramps up for the Marvel event film.

We're in the final couple of months before Avengers: Doomsday is released, and things are probably going to get weird. This is the time that spoilers tend to start leaking, and it becomes increasingly apparent that if you want to avoid anything, you need to start blocking and muting hashtags, words, and maybe entire accounts. This is also when random casting announcements will start coming through, and ones that don't make much sense, which is what we're getting today. This is about as toothless as you can get in terms of casting reports, but this is Marvel, and the "unknown role" thing is probably their shitck at this point, and half the time it seems like the actors don't know who they are playing or what they are doing. The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Sandra Hüller, who gained much more mainstream attention in the last few years following her awards-season run for Anatomy of a Fall and Project Hail Mary this year, will have a role of some sort.

The word "cameo" is being thrown around, which could mean anything from an entire scene to a "blink and you miss it" moment, to her being one of the Latvian Witches, and we never actually see her face. At least this casting announcement for Avengers: Doomsday came down through a rather normal channel, THR reports that "[Hüller's] name popped up on the British Stunt Register a couple of weeks ago" instead of something like another three hour chair stream reveal, but there's still time for Marvel to do another one those before December for all of the supporting roles sprinkled throughout this film.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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