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Avengers: Doomsday: Sebastian Stan Says It Is "Probably Heartbreaking"

Sebastian Stan says that he hasn't seen Avengers: Doomsday, but says that he's "sure it's going to be probably heartbreaking."

Article Summary Sebastian Stan says Avengers: Doomsday is “probably heartbreaking,” hinting at major emotional fallout ahead.

Asked about Bucky Barnes’ role in Avengers: Doomsday, Stan stayed vague and avoided revealing story details.

Stan also confirmed Avengers: Doomsday reunited him with Chris Evans and other longtime Marvel co-stars.

With Avengers: Doomsday nearing release, new cast comments suggest a nostalgic, secretive Marvel event film.

When it comes to massive Marvel movies with even bigger casts, there are several returning cast members in Avengers: Doomsday who know what it's like to be part of a billing order that fills an entire double-sided page. Sebastian Stan is one of those actors, and he's coming back for another round of that following his appearance in Thunderbolts* last year, a movie that ruled and not enough of you went to see, which is a crime. Stan is essentially the Marvel MVP at this point and might be filling that role they initially wanted for Nick Fury better than Nick Fury, so he knows all of the tricks of the trade. So when he was asked by Decider how much of Bucky Barnes we're going to see in this movie, he artfully dodged the question and didn't even give us a definitive adjective to describe the film. Stan replied, "I haven't seen the movie, and I don't know how it turned out. I'm sure it's going to be probably heartbreaking, in a lot of ways. We'll see who makes it to the next level."

Stan was also asked about reuniting with co-stars he's worked with since almost the beginning, like Chris Evans, and with someone he hadn't seen since filming the previous two Avengers movies. The initial crop of Avengers actors have always been pretty upfront about how close they got, and Stan revealed that not only did he get to reunite with Evans, but he also got to reunite with everyone for Avengers: Doomsday.

"I got a chance to reunite with everyone. It was very nostalgic to look back, and think about all of these years that we've known each other, and grew up together. It's incredible in that way. It's been a family, and it never stops being that way," Stan replied.

People are starting to drop more hints about Avengers: Doomsday now that we're heading into the final three months before the release date, but considering what we have heard about this production, it sounds like people won't have much to spoil because so much of this film was handed to actors in out-of-context chunks. How will that impact things in terms of nuance in performances? That remains to be seen.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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