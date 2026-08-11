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Avengers: Doomsday: The Russos "Love Beating Up Steve" Says Evans

Chris Evans says that Avengers: Doomsday directors Anthony and Joe Russo "love beating up Steve Rogers," and describes his upcoming arc as "brutal."

Article Summary Avengers: Doomsday is drawing mixed reactions online, but strong ticket sales suggest Marvel’s next event film remains a major draw.

Chris Evans says Avengers: Doomsday directors Anthony and Joe Russo “love beating up Steve Rogers” in every outing.

Evans calls Steve Rogers’ Avengers: Doomsday story arc “brutal,” teasing a tough emotional and physical journey ahead.

Steve Rogers’ history of loss and feeling out of time could make Avengers: Doomsday a defining test of his values.

The reaction to Avengers: Doomsday so far has been odd. The internet and social media, where praise for Marvel is often ubiquitous, were where you heard a lot of people say they were let down by the first trailer when it was recently released. However, when tickets went up for sale, they sold like hot cakes. Maybe everyone online was trying to wear their hipster hats because it's not considered cool to like Marvel movies anymore, who knows, but the conversations around this film have been and continue to be fascinating. This includes the creative decisions made that brought back familiar faces rather than the newer ones we spent the last seven years building up.

One of those returning is Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and in marketing materials, he is referred to as Captain America. Evans was at a convention this weekend and spoke to the crowds about Avengers: Doomsday, specifically saying that directors Anthony and Joe Russo like to put Steve through the wringer, and that this arc is particularly "brutal."

"The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers. Their favorite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him," said Evans at Fan Expo Boston (Via ComicBookMovie). "To them, that's what makes a hero, and that's someone who gets punched so many times but still gets up. … So they keep finding new ways to kick his butt, but this one was brutal, and a really good examination into his nature and his values."

Steve is a character defined by loss and being out of time. The fact that he went back to Peggy was all the proof anyone needed that he never really moved on or settled in the modern age; there was a piece of him that was permanently left in the world before he went into the ice. Several terrible things could happen to Steve in Avengers: Doomsday that could be considered "brutal," so trying to guess is a bit futile at this point.

Avengers: Doomsday – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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