Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Avengers Endgame: Encore, forgotten island, Heart Of The Beast, primetime, Weekend Box Office

Avengers Endgame: Encore Leads Strong Weekend Box Office

Avengers Endgame: Encore took the top spot at a strong, competitive weekend box office to close out the month of September.

Article Summary Avengers Endgame: Encore won the weekend box office with $26 million, returning Marvel to the top in late September.

Avengers Endgame added $86 million worldwide, pushing its total to $2.8 billion and within $36 million of Avatar.

Resident Evil held strong with $23.3 million, while Heart of the Beast and Primetime opened in a crowded top five.

Next weekend could shift the box office again, with Verity favored to win and Tom Cruise's Digger also opening wide.

Avengers Endgame: Encore took Marvel Studios back to the top of a very strong weekend box office, making $26 million. The film took in $86 million worldwide and now sits at $2.8 billion, just $36 million away from Avatar and becoming the top-grossing film of all time again. So expect another release in theaters at some point; you can bet Marvel Studios wants that record. The added scenes were the draw here, even if most people online thought that they could have been an email or belonged at the end of another film as credit scenes. No spoilers here if you haven't seen them yet.

Avengers Knocks Off Resident Evil

Last week's champ Resident Evil couldn't quite muster enough money to take out the Avengers, but it still made $23.3 million and, in two weekends, has made over $100 million domestically. Third place went to another newcomer: the Brad Pitt dog movie Heart of the Beast took in $20 million, a rough start since the movie cost over $80 million to make. A24 scored with a $19.1 million debut for Primetime, its much-talked-about dramatization of the work of investigative journalist Chris Hansen. It might get to $20 million when actuals come out this afternoon. In fifth place was the other newcomer, animated film Forgotten Island, which failed to find an audience with only $12 million. Obviously, storms in the northeast affected these numbers, as big cities like New York saw massive flooding, and people weren't really going to theaters. Worth noting: this is the first top five since mid-July that doesn't include Spider-Man: Brand New Day or The Odyssey in the top five.

The weekend box office top five for September 25:

Avengers Endgame: Encore- $26 million Resident Evil- $23.3 million Heart of the Beast- $20 million Primetime- $19.1 million Forgotten Island- $12 million

This week should be a big one, as two of the buzziest fall films both open wide. First, Tom Cruise stars in Digger, the new film directed by Alejandro Iñárritu. The other big one is the Colleen Hoover adaptation, Verity. Verity should be big and take the top spot, I'd say, with $52 million, with Digger coming in third at, let's say, $27 million.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!