Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Avengers Endgame: Encore

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Tickets Go On Sale, New Trailer And Posters

Tickets for Avengers Endgame: Encore have officially gone on sale, and with that, we got a new trailer and four new posters.

Article Summary Avengers Endgame: Encore tickets are now on sale, with Marvel launching a new trailer ahead of the 2026 rerelease.

Disney and Marvel are bringing Avengers Endgame: Encore back to theaters in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel is teasing four minutes of never-before-seen footage as part of the Avengers Endgame: Encore return.

Avengers Endgame: Encore hits theaters on September 25, 2026, reviving one of Marvel’s biggest theatrical events.

It really isn't surprising that Disney and Marvel are rereleasing Avengers: Endgame in the lead-up to Avengers: Doomsday. It is a massive misstep not to do a double feature with Avengers: Infinity War, because watching those two movies back-to-back is a rare theatrical experience that not enough people got to have, but that is neither here nor there. One of the ways Marvel is trying to get people to see this film in theaters again is by teasing extra, never-before-seen footage. The question becomes: how much is four extra minutes and seeing a movie in theaters again worth to you? Tickets for Avengers: Endgame- Encore are on sale, and we got a trailer and four new posters, one of which, unironically, looks like the statue of the Seven from The Boys.

Here's the thing about how many people experienced Avengers: Endgame. It was with a massive audience in a pre-pandemic world where people knew how to be loud and reactive at the right moment while still being respectful everywhere else. If you were seeing it near the opening weekend, you were in the room when "Cap, on your left" happened, and everyone lost their damn minds. That is a theatrical experience that no amount of new footage Avengers Endgame: Encore tacks on is going to replicate that, and seeing how people react when the experience is completely different is going to be fascinating.

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Avengers Endgame: Encore, after devastating events wiped out half the world's population, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. Ultimately, they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back in a dramatic showdown against Thanos. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame: Encore releases in theaters September 25, 2026.

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