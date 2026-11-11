Posted in: Marvel, Marvel Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: Avengers Endgame: Encore

Avengers Endgame: Encore Will Premiere On Disney+ November 13th

Avengers Endgame: Encore will debut on Disney+ on November 13th, so you can see that Avengers: Doomsday "required viewing" footage the Russos were talking about.

Article Summary Avengers Endgame: Encore begins streaming on Disney+ November 13, bringing the rerelease home just two days from now.

The Disney+ debut lets fans catch the Avengers: Doomsday footage the Russo Brothers reportedly called required viewing.

Marvel also unveiled a new extended TV spot for Avengers Endgame: Encore ahead of its Disney+ premiere this week.

After earning $142.9 million worldwide in theaters, Avengers Endgame: Encore shows strong demand for Marvel rereleases.

Good news, everyone! If you didn't want to pay extra money to see the extra footage for Avengers: Doomsday that is supposedly "required viewing" according to the Russo Brothers, you don't have to, because Avengers Endgame: Encore will be releasing on Disney+ in just two days on November 13th. The film did very well for a rerelease, but if the pandemic taught us anything, it's that there is a real market for rereleases. It was still a massive missed opportunity on Marvel's part not to make at least a limited number of showings a double feature with Infinity War, since watching those two back-to-back in theaters is a unique experience so few have had. To celebrate the debut, Marvel released a new extended TV spot and changed the verbiage on the poster, because maximum effort.

Avengers Endgame: Encore had a decent box office run, grossing $142.9 million worldwide in just over 3,000 theaters. That, combined with the numbers Avengers: Doomsday is pulling in for pre-sales, suggests there is still a very hungry fanbase for Marvel movies, even if they aren't as vocal or terminally online as they used to be. If that means they are all out touching grass instead of trying to pick worthless fights, great, but if they've set their sights elsewhere, well, good luck.

Avengers Endgame: Encore – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Avengers Endgame: Encore, after devastating events wiped out half the world's population, the remaining heroes struggle to move forward. Ultimately, they must come together to restore order and harmony in the universe and bring their loved ones back in a dramatic showdown against Thanos. The film is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, Trinh Tran, Jon Favreau, James Gunn and Stan Lee serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Avengers Endgame: Encore was released in theaters on September 25, 2026, and will premiere on Disney+ on November 13, 2026.

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