Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: Avengers: Secret Wars, noah jupe

Avengers: Secret Wars – Noah Jupe Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Noah Jupe has reportedly joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars. The role he's playing is currently unknown, but sources say he will "play a key part in the story."

Article Summary Noah Jupe has reportedly joined Avengers: Secret Wars, with Deadline saying he will play a key part in the film.

Marvel is moving ahead on Avengers: Secret Wars casting even before Avengers: Doomsday reaches theaters.

Jupe’s role remains under wraps, leaving major questions about how Secret Wars connects to Doomsday and the MCU.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set for December 17, 2027, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Kevin Feige producing.

Avengers: Doomsday hasn't even come out yet, and we are already getting casting announcements for Avengers: Secret Wars. We knew Marvel was going to try to replicate what they did with Infinity War and Endgame, and so far, it's unclear whether they'll be able to pull that off. The problem is, they can't really sit back and wait to see what happens. If they want to meet the deadlines they've set, they have to press on, fingers and toes crossed that audiences will keep showing up. Deadline has announced that Noah Jupe has reportedly joined the cast of Avengers: Secret Wars in an unknown role. Jupe is reportedly set to play "a key role" in the film, with Anthony and Joe Russo directing and Marvel Megaboss Kevin Feige producing.

What role Jupe could be playing in Avengers: Secret Wars is up in the air, since there are about 10 million possibilities, and we don't know what happens in Doomsday yet. What's interesting is that Secret Wars was always on the table while Doomsday replaced Kang Dynasty when that whole thing happened. How much course correction did Marvel actually have to do, and how much of an impact is Doomsday actually going to have on the MCU as a whole? We'll have to see.

Avengers: Doomsday releases exclusively in theaters on December 18, 2026, while Avengers: Secret Wars releases on December 17, 2027. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. It's unclear who will be appearing in Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

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