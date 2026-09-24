Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Knightfall, Batman: Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest

Azrael Rises in Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest Trailer

Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest has received a new trailer, showcasing Azrael taking over the mantle of Batman in his own way.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops a new Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest trailer just days after Part 1’s release.

After Bane breaks Bruce Wayne, Batman Knightfall turns to Jean-Paul Valley to become Gotham’s new Batman.

Azrael’s rise marks a major Batman Knightfall turning point, bringing a harsher, more violent style to Gotham.

Knightquest adapts one of Batman’s biggest ’90s comic arcs, with fans now waiting for an official release date.

Only a few days after the release of Batman: Knightfall Part 1, Warner Bros. had the second trailer for Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest ready to go, showing off Azrael taking on the mantle of Batman. The first animated film took us through the character's origin story and told the original story of how Bane not only came to Gotham but also put down the Dark Knight in an epic battle for the ages. With Bruce broken, he makes one of the hardest decisions possible, passing on both Dick Grayson and Tim Drake to make Jean-Paul Valley the temporary Batman II.

Azreal Takes on The Mantle

For those who know the story to come, you'll know this is a major turning point for Gotham in many ways, affecting the characters and the city to its core for years to come. Well, until No Man's Land takes place, but that catastrophe is for another day. This is the piece of Knightfall that really got a lot of '90s kids back into the Batman comics, which is saying something, since the films and animated shows were already doing an amazing job of making Batman iconic in pop culture. Not to mention serving as an influence on many comic book writers and artists to come. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting on an official release date for the film.

About Batman Knightfall Part 2: Knightquest

Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane! Batman lies broken at the hands of the villainous mastermind Bane. With Bruce Wayne paralyzed from the waist down and unable to continue as Batman, a new successor must be chosen to defend Gotham City. Jean-Paul Valley, the man also known as Azrael, must take up the mantle of the Batman. But will his more violent methods be enough to stop Bane?

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