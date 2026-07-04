Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: Backrooms

Backrooms: A24 Shares A Video Featuring An Hour Of Backrooms Ambience

A24 has released a video featuring an hour of Backrooms ambiance, as Backrooms - Everything Must Go is in theaters this weekend.

Article Summary A24 has released an hour-long Backrooms ambience video, tapping into the eerie liminal vibe that made the film stand out.

The Backrooms ambience clip highlights the movie’s practical sets, which help sell the unsettling space better than CGI.

Backrooms - Everything Must Go expands in theaters this weekend, giving fans new footage and another big-screen reason to return.

The release underscores how niche horror movies like Backrooms can still thrive in theaters with the right experience.

In many ways, it's a little annoying that it's taken A24 this long to do a Backrooms version of a Yule Log, essentially. Something that has also become extremely popular in the last couple of years is ASMR, and it really took off during the pandemic. One of the reasons Backrooms worked as well as it did was that A24 made the incredibly wise decision to make the set practical. You can fake a lot of things with movie magic, but liminal spaces are not one of them, so we had this massive set. The idea of taking that set and putting out an hour-long video that is just looking out at these rooms is incredibly on brand.

Backrooms is getting an extended release this weekend, Backrooms – Everything Must Go, featuring new footage for fans to check out. A24 is skipping a few steps here; usually, the film is given a home release, then the extended cut comes out, and maybe you'll get a special theatrical run after that. A24 going straight to a theatrical run might be the biggest indicator of how much life there is in movie theaters than any blockbuster with a budget of North of $100 million released this year.

After so many years of people lamenting the theatrical experience and saying that movie theaters are bygones of the past, it's been refreshing to see films like Backrooms and Obsession do so well. There was always a market for niche experiences in movie theaters, from IMAX to 4DX to everything in between, but for movies without that kind of push. Perhaps, when a lot of smaller movies release this fall without any sort of niche theatrical experience behind them, people will remember the unique experiences they all had with Obsession and Backrooms.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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