Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: backroom, Backrooms - Everything Must Go, Kane Parsons

Backrooms – Everything Must Go: Extended Cut Hits Theaters This Week

An extended cut of Backrooms, titled Backrooms - Everything Must Go, featuring 16 minutes of new footage, will be released in theaters this Friday.

Article Summary Backrooms - Everything Must Go opens in theaters Friday, July 3, with 16 minutes of new footage from Kane Parsons.

A24 is giving Backrooms an extended cut theatrical release after the horror hit grossed $330 million worldwide.

Tickets for Backrooms - Everything Must Go are on sale now as A24 keeps momentum going after strong word of mouth.

The release underscores how horror movies like Backrooms are still drawing audiences to theaters in a big way.

A24 is looking to squeeze a little more out of Backrooms. The film, released domestically on May 29, 2026, has gone on to gross $330 million worldwide. While the second week dropped considerably, the opening weekend and enough momentum from word of mouth kept the film going for a couple more weeks. This film became a talking point with Obsession, and one can only assume that everyone talking about one drew attention to the other, so more people might go and check it out. There have been rumors of a possible sequel or television series, and director Kane Parsons seems keen to keep things going. A24 has decided to capitalize on indie horror, getting a bit of love by releasing an extended cut of Backrooms – Everything Must Go this weekend, on July 3, 2026. Tickets are on sale.

"Go deeper. This Friday, experience BACKROOMS – EVERYTHING MUST GO in theaters nationwide, featuring 16 minutes of brand new footage from director Kane Parsons. Tickets on sale now," the official press release for the new cut of the film states. A24 is skipping a few steps here; usually, the film is given a home release, then the extended cut comes out, and maybe you'll get a special theatrical run after that. A24 going straight to a theatrical run might be the biggest indicator of how much life there is in movie theaters than any blockbuster with a budget of North of $100 million released this year.

After so many years of people lamenting the theatrical experience and saying that movie theaters are bygones of the past, it's been refreshing to see films like Backrooms and Obsession do so well. There was always a market for niche experiences in movie theaters, from IMAX to 4DX to everything in between, but for movies without that kind of push. Perhaps, when a lot of smaller movies release this fall without any sort of niche theatrical experience behind them, people will remember the unique experiences they all had with Obsession and Backrooms.

Backrooms: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A strange doorway appears in the basement of a furniture showroom.

From writer/director Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. BACKROOMS – In Theaters May 29

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