Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: bad day

Bad Day: Official Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Whatever kind of day you're having, Cameron Diaz's character is having a worse one in the new official trailer, poster, and images for Netflix's Bad Day.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official Bad Day trailer, offering a first look at Cameron Diaz's chaotic new comedy.

The Bad Day footage teases a comedy of errors as one disaster after another turns a simple promise into havoc.

Bad Day looks like a grounded, relatable comedy that leans into everyday frustrations with big-screen escalation.

Jake Szymanski's Bad Day arrives on Netflix on December 11, giving holiday viewers a new comedy to queue up.

Well, whatever day you're having, it's not as bad as the day Cameron Diaz's character is having in the new comedy film Netflix is releasing next month called Bad Day. The "comedy of errors" idea is one that many screenwriters use, and it's something we can all relate to. Movies take it to extremes, but we've all had those days or moments in our lives when everything just compounds into the next thing as it all goes wrong. Netflix released the official trailer, which shows many of the errors, but we can hope there aren't too many. The thing about marketing comedies is that the jokes are the reason people watch the movie, but you can't show all of the jokes in your trailer, or you're going to spoil the film. Netflix's limited marketing works in comedies' favor. We also got a poster and a bunch of images showing off the entire cast. Bad Day doesn't look like anything insane, but it might be a fun little thing to put on during the holiday season when your entire family is a few too many glasses of wine deep.

Bad Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

An action comedy about a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life.

Bad Day is directed by Jake Szymanski and stars Cameron Diaz, Danielle Brooks, Rhenzy Feliz, John Higgins, Mark Duplass, Jessica Belkin, Ed O'Neill, Rob Corddry, Ayden Mayeri, Ben Schwartz, Retta, Emma Pearson, P.J. Byrne, Sherry Cola, Edi Patterson, and Beck Bennett. It will stream to Netflix on December 11, 2026.

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