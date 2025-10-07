Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Ballad of a Small Player

Ballad of a Small Player: Laying Low Isn't Going Well In New Trailer

Netflix has released the official trailer, poster, and images for Ballad of a Small Player, which will stream globally on Netflix starting October 29.

Article Summary Netflix unveils the trailer, poster, and images for Ballad of a Small Player ahead of its October 29 debut.

The film premiered at Telluride and earned awards at the Zurich and Middleburg Film Festivals this year.

Short marketing windows mean many Netflix movies risk flying under the radar despite critical acclaim.

Ballad of a Small Player promises intrigue and drama, marking it as one to watch in Netflix’s crowded lineup.

The problem with Netflix putting quantity over quality is the fact that quality films and series tend to get lost in the insanity that is the streaming release schedule. Save for some exceptions that take off and become massive hits, most Netflix movies come and go with very little fanfare, and some even wonder when the film was released in the first place. Some of those movies are a big deal, and they get premieres at places like the Telluride International Film Festival, like Ballad of a Small Player. The movie premiered at Telluride at the end of August and has gone on to win awards at the Zurich Film Festival and the Middleburg Film Festival. The marketing window for most Netflix movies is much smaller than traditionally released films, so getting the official trailer, poster, and a giant pile of images a week before the movie is released isn't that surprising. It still looks very promising, but Netflix movies have a hard time staying relevant no matter how good they are, and this looks pretty good.

Ballad of a Small Player: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macau – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.

However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in.

Ballad of a Small Player is directed by Edward Berger (All Quiet On The Western Front, Conclave) and stars Colin Farrell, Fala Chen, Deanie Ip, Alex Jennings, and Tilda Swinton. It will be released in select theaters on October 15, 2025, and on Netflix globally on October 29, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!