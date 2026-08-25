Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Batman, Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, Batman: Knightfall

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 Releases 10-Minute Opening Clip

Check out the first ten minutes of Batman: Knightfall Part 1, as we see the Dark Knight fight Azreal and the origins of Bane.

Article Summary Warner Bros. drops the first 10 minutes of Batman: Knightfall Part 1, offering a major preview of the animated film.

The opening introduces Azrael in a brutal clash with Batman as he targets members of a human trafficking ring.

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 also teases Bane’s origin, showing his birth and the imprisonment that shaped him.

The three-part Batman: Knightfall adaptation arrives digitally August 25, with 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 8.

Warner Bros. has released one last massive teaser for the upcoming release of Batman: Knightfall Part 1, as we get to check out the first ten minutes of the latest animated film. While the original comics are out there for anyone to read, the team has been pretty tight-lipped about what's happening in this version. And probably with good cause, considering the blowback they received from Batman: Hush, another animated film based on a fan-favorite series run for The Dark Knight that completely changed the ending. A fear a lot of fans have had about this set of films, as they are going out of their way to make this a three-part venture.

Azreal Strikes While Bane's Story Begins

The ten-minute preview, which you can check out above, gives us a good idea of what to expect this time around, starting with the introduction of Azreal, leading into a fight with Batman as he attempts to kill members of a human trafficking ring. After the initial cold open and the credits, we're then given a glimpse into the very beginning of Bane's origin story, starting with his mom giving birth and how they ended up being imprisoned. It's a good tease to get you into the film, which will arrive digitally for Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home on August 25, followed by a 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release on September 8.

About Batman: Knightfall

Arkham Asylum has been destroyed, and all its inmates have been unleashed upon Gotham City. As Batman races to round up some of his greatest enemies, he is pushed to his physical and mental limits and into a final confrontation with a new threat: the man called Bane! Based on the iconic DC comic book event, Batman: Knightfall – Part 1: Knightfall tells the story of the breaking of the Bat.

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