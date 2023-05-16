Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham – Tati Gabrielle On Her Character Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham star Tati Gabrielle Chats with Bleeding Cool about her character, and her reaction to the script.

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham premiered at WonderCon 2023, leaving fans in awe. Tati Gabrielle (Kaleidoscope, Uncharted) stars as Kai Li Cain in the animated feature Inspired by the comic book series by Mike Mignola, Richard Pace, and Troy Nixey. Batman's (David Giuntoli) rational mind and unparalleled fighting skills are put to the ultimate test when an ancient force threatens his world and everyone he holds dear. Currently available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, The all-new, feature-length DC Animated Movie puts Batman up against Lovecraftian supernatural forces threatening the sheer existence of Gotham as he's aided and confronted along the way by reimagined versions of his well-known allies and enemies, including Green Arrow, Ra's al Ghul, Mr. Freeze, Killer Croc, Two-Face, James Gordon and more. Gabrielle stopped by at the premiere's red carpet to chat with Bleeding Cool about her character Kai Li, her reaction to reading the script for the first time, and her thoughts on Batman.

Tell us a little bit about your character, Kai Li, and the world that we find her in.

Tati Gabrielle: Kai Li is one of Bruce's wards that he picks up during his 20 years away from Gotham. She is an Elseworlds character, so she's not in the original comics or anything. She's a mash-up of Tim Drake, Cassandra Cain, and Carey Kelley. But in this, she sort of acts as Batman's conscience. She helps him maintain his humanity, though he's very logic-based and regimented; they share very much a father-daughter-type relationship in which they keep each other level and show each other new perspectives on how to handle and deal with the world. I think that Bruce sees a lot of leadership qualities in Kai Li and is sort of prepping her to take over the bat mantle when he no longer can.

Tell us a little about your reaction when you first read the Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham script.

Tati Gabrielle: I was, like, sick! How often do you get to see Batman in a fully supernatural world? You know, a lot of his villains that he comes up against in comic books, and everything has monster-like qualities. But to surround him in a world that is so foreign to him, make it challenge him in that way, and make him step up to the plate and use perspective in order to overcome his obstacle. I thought it was brilliant. I think it teaches a really good message to all people that love Batman because he's, you know, he's the everyman. He doesn't have powers on his side. He's used his brain to get through everything. I think that it's inspiring for audiences and thrilling that it is in this Lovecraft world. Inspiring that no matter what obstacle comes up, that comes in your path, no matter how foreign it is to you, you can always overcome that.

