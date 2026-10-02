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Battlefield: Sony Is Reportedly In Talks To Acquire The Film

Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire the distribution rights to the Battlefield movie. Michael B. Jordan is still attached to star, with Christopher McQuarrie set to direct, write, and produce.

Article Summary Sony is reportedly in talks to acquire Battlefield, with Michael B. Jordan attached and Christopher McQuarrie onboard.

The Battlefield movie appears to be nearing the end of a bidding war after spending years stalled in development.

Battlefield began in 2002 and grew into a major shooter franchise, spanning wars from Vietnam to World War I.

Earlier Battlefield TV plans at Fox and Paramount faded away, leaving the new film adaptation with fresh momentum.

This is not surprising at all, and we predicted it back when this film was first announced back in April. Sony is currently very happy with video game adaptations these days, and the box office and overall reception to the latest Resident Evil film might prove that someone is finally starting to figure out that you can make good video game movies; they just require a little more work and a different perspective since you are moving from an interactive to an inactive medium. The Battlefield movie is another one that spent a lot of time in development hell and it sounds like the bidding war is coming to a close, as per the reporting from Variety. Sony is stepping up to the plate with star Michael B. Jordan and director Christopher McQuarrie still attached to the project.

Battlefield Is Emerging From TV Development Hell

The Battlefield series first launched in 2002 with Battlefield 1942, as a new era of first-person shooters, specifically ones that were online and multiplayer, was really starting to take over the world. Since then, the series has gone on to explore everything from Vietnam to the far distant future to World War I and more. There have been some serious missteps along the way, along with major success stories, but despite the millions of units sold in the last twenty years, a live-action adaptation didn't start gaining any momentum until 2012.

Reportedly, it was Fox that wanted to turn Battlefield: Bad Company into a one-hour television special. It was announced and promptly never spoken about again. Four years later, Paramount Television also announced that they wanted to adapt the games into a show, and it took ten years for anyone to really talk about it in vague terms. When you compare Battlefield to the film or television journeys of Halo or BioShock, this one hasn't been walking through development hell for too long. In many ways, the television adaptations not getting a lot of notice at the time might have worked in its favor. By the time Halo made it to the small screen, people had been talking about it for so long that it wasn't ever going to live up to expectations. While hype is good, constant delays and setbacks don't always work in your favor and can make it look like there is fire when there's barely any smoke; just ask Matt Reeves

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