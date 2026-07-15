Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: behemoth

BEHEMOTH!: Official Teaser Trailer, Poster, And Images Released

Searchlight has released the official teaser trailer, poster, and images for BEHEMOTH!, written and directed by Tony Gilroy.

Article Summary Searchlight has unveiled the official BEHEMOTH! teaser trailer, offering a first look at Tony Gilroy’s new film.

BEHEMOTH! explores the demanding world of professional musicians, where passion, pressure, and survival collide.

The teaser suggests BEHEMOTH! could blend serious drama with dark comedy, putting it squarely in awards-season play.

BEHEMOTH! opens in theaters on December 4, 2026, with Searchlight backing one of fall’s intriguing new releases.

The complex dynamics of musicians and people in the industry have become one of those things that have been popping up in films for years. It's a job that requires a ton of dedication and love, but can often come with even more pressure and stress to even make rent, no matter how talented you might be. So it's not surprising to see someone like Tony Gilroy diving into this world with his new film BEHEMOTH! The first teaser trailer, along with a poster, seven images, and two behind-the-scenes images, has been released. We have an impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Will Arnett, and more. It's also a Searchlight feature releasing in the fall, with a tone that could range from serious drama to dark comedy. Either way, it could easily fall into the awards season.

BEHEMOTH!: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

BEHEMOTH!, written and directed by Tony Gilroy, stars Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, Jobeth Williams, Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett. It will be released on December 4, 2026.

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