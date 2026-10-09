Posted in: Devsisters, Movies | Tagged: Big Shot Pictures, CookieRun

Big Shot Pictures Snags Movie Rights To CookieRun

Big Shot Pictures announced a partnership with Devsisters to secure the film rights to the CookieRun franchise.

Article Summary Big Shot Pictures has secured the CookieRun movie rights from Devsisters, launching a new feature film partnership.

Devsisters will help guide the CookieRun film creatively, aiming to keep the movie true to the franchise’s world.

Big Shot CEO Brian Robbins brings game adaptation experience, having previously helped lead the Sonic movies.

The CookieRun movie is targeting a 2029 global release, timed to celebrate OvenBreak’s 20th anniversary.

Big Shot Pictures announced this week that they have partnered with Devsisters, the South Korean developer of the CookieRun video game series, to secure the film rights to the IP. According to the announcement, Big Shot will oversee production while Devsisters will be working closely with them on the creative direction of the film, most likely to stay as true to the world the franchise is built around as possible, while still being its own thing. (Also, let's be honest, they'll probably make a matching mobile title to whatever the film ends up being.)

Big Shot's CEO, Brian Robbins, already has experience in this area, having previously led Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures in producing the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The film is targeting a 2029 global release to coincide with the 20th anniversary of OvenBreak, the game that started it all. We have a couple of quotes about the deal from both parties below.

CookieRun Starts Baking on a Feature Film For 2029

"We are thrilled to bring a phenomenon as beloved as CookieRun to the big screen," said Brian Robbins, CEO of Big Shot Pictures. "Expanding this vibrant world beyond mobile screens into cinema allows us to connect with millions of existing fans while introducing the franchise to new global audiences. Big Shot's expertise in digital-first storytelling and short-form engagement uniquely suits us to amplify the massive online conversation already surrounding these characters."

"CookieRun began as a mobile game and has since expanded into new territory, from merchandise and trading cards to live events," said Kilhyeon Cho, CEO of Devsisters. "At the center of it all is a richly imagined dessert world, home to Cookies who break out of the oven to choose their own fate. Bringing that world to the big screen expands the CookieRun experience in a way no other medium can. We hope it gives longtime fans a new way to meet the characters they've grown up with, and newcomers a message of courage that stays with them. With Big Shot as our partner, we're excited to share this world with audiences everywhere."

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