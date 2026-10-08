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BioShock Director Says He's Been "Dying To" Make The Film

Director Francis Lawrence has provided an update on the BioShock film adaptation, saying that they are still working on the script, but "I think we're pretty close."

Article Summary Francis Lawrence says the BioShock movie script is still in the works at Netflix, but the team is “pretty close.”

The Hunger Games director says he has been “dying to” make BioShock, signaling strong momentum for the adaptation.

The BioShock movie has been stuck in development since 2008, making this latest update a notable step forward.

Netflix announced the BioShock film in 2022, with Michael Green writing, but no cast or production start date yet.

Director Francis Lawrence has spent a long time in one world where society has fallen apart, but he's been quietly try to explore another one for a hot minute now. It seems like studios have finally started to figure out how to make video game movies work, and with that, some projects that have been in development hell for years or even decades might gain traction. One of those projects is the BioShock movie, which Netflix is reportedly making. The last we heard, Tale-Two wanted the new game and movie to come out at the same time, and Lawrence provided an update to GamesRadar+, saying they are still working on the script but are close, and he's dying to make this movie happen.

"We're still working on a script, and I think we're pretty close, and I'm feeling really good about it," he told us during press for Sunrise on the Reaping. "Yeah, I would love to make it. I've been like dying to. I've been working at it. I've been trying."

BioShock Has Been In Development Hell Since 2008

For a long time, it felt like video game adaptations could not get it together, and several were in such a low level of development hell that they were frozen in a lake of ice. Then, one by one, those projects started happening and getting off the ground. The Halo TV show actually came to pass, even if it didn't make much of an impact, and the Uncharted film was all right and did pretty damn well commercially. So it was time to cut free another project from that frozen lake in development hell, and Netflix announced in February 2022 that they would be making a movie based on BioShock.

People have been trying to make this film happen since 2008, but it never happened. Netflix announced the project, and months later, in August, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence would be directing it, with Michael Green writing the script. Things have been pretty quiet since then, and people's opinions on what a video game adaptation can and should have has only improved, with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming critical and commercial success stories. At the end of November 2023, Lawrence praised the script, saying, "It's good; I have a really good script." Currently, there isn't a start date for the production or any casting information.

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