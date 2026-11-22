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BioShock Director Says "We're Honestly Still Trying To Crack It"

The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence says the BioShock movie is "getting closer and closer with each draft."

Article Summary Francis Lawrence says the BioShock movie is still trying to “crack it,” but each new script draft is getting closer.

Lawrence says the big challenge is honoring BioShock’s themes and mythology while building a strong lead character.

BioShock has been stuck in development hell since 2008, even after Netflix set the adaptation in motion in 2022.

Netflix has Francis Lawrence directing and Michael Green writing, but BioShock still has no cast or production date.

Another Hunger Games movie is in the bag, so it's time for director Francis Lawrence to step away from the franchise that he has been carrying on his back since 2013 to tackle something else. We've heard some whispers about the Constantine sequel, but considering the upheaval at DC Studios at the moment, it's unclear when and if that one is going to happen. It might not be a bad idea all things considered, but there is another film that Lawrence has been circling for years that he might have the chance to work on, and that's the BioShock movie. It's been really unclear throughout this press run for Sunrise on the Reaping if the film has stalled again, if Lawrence has made any progress, or what is happening, but he is still talking about it, and it sounds like he's very into the idea. Empire brought it up recently, and Lawrence explained that they are trying to "crack it" on a concept and script level.

"We're still honestly trying to crack it," Lawrence explained. "I think one of the biggest challenges is that we really want to honor the spirit of the game, its themes, the mythology of the world, and the people who inhabit it. … That's been the trick: creating the character almost out of whole cloth. Who this person is – what is their emotional journey?"

Lawrence went on to praise the world-building in BioShock and how eager he is to bring it to life, saying, "It's such a wild world. It's one I definitely want to build. I love world-building, so being able to create that space and develop its mythology is incredibly exciting. … I'm very excited to do it, and I feel like we're getting closer and closer with each draft." The world of Rapture and all of the details in the first BioShock game were the things that elevated the game from good to great, and considering Lawrence's eye for dystopian details, he still seems like the best one to tackle this property, even if things keep getting delayed.

BioShock Has Been In Development Hell Since 2008

For a long time, it felt like video game adaptations could not get it together, and several were in such a low level of development hell that they were frozen in a lake of ice. Then, one by one, those projects started happening and getting off the ground. The Halo TV show actually came to pass, even if it didn't make much of an impact, and the Uncharted film was all right and did pretty damn well commercially. So it was time to cut free another project from that frozen lake in development hell, and Netflix announced in February 2022 that they would be making a movie based on BioShock.

People have been trying to make this film happen since 2008, but it never happened. Netflix announced the project, and months later, in August, The Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence would be directing it, with Michael Green writing the script. Things have been pretty quiet since then, and people's opinions on what a video game adaptation can and should have has only improved, with The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming critical and commercial success stories. At the end of November 2023, Lawrence praised the script, saying, "It's good; I have a really good script." Currently, there isn't a start date for the production or any casting information.

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