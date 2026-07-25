Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, san diego comic con | Tagged: black panther 3, hall h, Marvel Studios, SDCC 2026

Black Panther 3 Confirmed By Marvel Studios For 2028 At SDCC

Marvel Studios has announced that Black Panther 3, directed by Ryan Coogler, will release in December 2028, with a new Black Panther.

Article Summary Black Panther 3 is officially set for December 15, 2028, after Marvel Studios announced the sequel at SDCC Hall H.

Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther 3, continuing the Wakanda story after the first two hit films.

Marvel confirmed T’Challa’s son will become the new Black Panther, with David Jonsson taking on the role.

Letitia Wright and Winston Duke appeared on stage, strongly hinting both Wakanda stars will return for the sequel.

Black Panther 3 is official, and Ryan Coogler will be back to direct the film. Marvel Studios is holding its SDCC Hall H extravaganza as we speak, and the film was announced on stage with a release date of December 15, 2028. That would likely mean that it will go in front of cameras next year. Also confirmed at the panel is that T'Challa's son, now played by David Jonsson, is the new Black Panther. Also on stage were Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, so it stands to reason they will be back in this third film.

Black Panther 3 Gets A December Release Date

The first Black Panther film starred the late Chadwick Boseman, Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett. It grossed $1.3 billion, became a cultural phenomenon, and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won three of those awards. The second film in the franchise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, grossed $859 million and served as a healing film for fans around the world following Boseman's sudden death from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. Wright took over as Black Panther in that film, but it seems that this third film will pass that baton onto T'Challa's son, played by Jonsson.

Nice to see Coogler back, as he has now gone on to immense success and become one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood. His film Sinners was one of the highest-grossing and most honored films of 2025, and now he gets the chance to continue growing as a filmmaker while expanding the story of Wakanda in the MCU. Wright and Duke will next be seen as their characters in Avengers: Doomsday, which releases in theaters on December 18 and is expected to be one of the year's highest-grossing films.

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