Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: black panther 3

Black Panther 3: Winston Duke On David Jonsson Joining The Cast

Black Panther 3 star Winston Duke says they are all "so happy" about David Jonsson joining the cast as T'Challa's son and the new Black Panther.

Article Summary Black Panther 3 was officially unveiled at SDCC, with Ryan Coogler returning and Letitia Wright and Winston Duke back.

David Jonsson has joined Black Panther 3 as T’Challa’s son, stepping into a major new Wakandan role.

Winston Duke says the cast is “so happy” about Jonsson joining, calling the move meaningful for Chadwick Boseman’s legacy.

Black Panther 3 is set for December 15, 2028, after years of rumors, with Denzel Washington also linked to the film.

The overall reaction to Marvel's panel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend was a resounding MEH from people who were in the room and out, which is a shame. It seemed like a lot of the studios said they were going to show up in a big way and then failed to deliver, as the convention continues to prove how much it isn't worth the insane costs. However, there were some big announcements, including that we officially have another Black Panther. We got some new information on Black Panther 3 after years of drip-fed info, including confirmation that director Ryan Coogler is returning, along with cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke reprising their roles as Shuri and M'Baku, respectively.

We also learned that T'Challa's son, who was introduced at the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will be a part of this film, and David Jonsson will play him. Duke spoke to People about Jonsson joining the cast, when he learned about the casting [turns out being a member of the cast doesn't mean you learn about these things much sooner than the public], and how they all feel about this development, considering Chadwick Boseman's legacy.

"I have not been clued in very long," Duke said. "I had a conversation with Ryan and that was it, like just right before, and it was a very new experience for me, just as much as these folks today. … It means as much to me as these folks today because we all love this franchise, we all love these stories, we all love these characters, and we all love Chadwick [Boseman]. So it's one of those things that means a lot, and we're so happy that we can take this step forward together [with Jonsson]."

Marvel will no doubt be part of the big Friday Showcase presentation at D23 later this month, but your guess is as good as ours as to whether we'll learn more about Black Panther 3.

Black Panther 3 Has Been On The Horizon For A While

Black Panther 3 had been rumored for a long time, but the film popped up in the news cycle in November 2024 when Denzel Washington, of all people, leaked that he had a role in the movie during the press tour for Gladiator II. For a studio that hides its secrets and leans into the idea of the Marvel Snipers, the fact that this film was confirmed to exist during the Gladiator II press tour was just hysterical. The next month, we learned that longtime Marvel producer Nate Moore would be leaving the company, but he would be working on a few more projects before he left, and one of those projects would be Black Panther 3. In May 2025, Ryan Coogler said the wait for the film would be "not long" and that he wants to work with Washington.

Marvel hasn't been shy about wanting to continue exploring Wakanda. Both Eyes of Wakanda and Ironheart finally made their way to Disney+, and Shuri and M'Baku are both confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday. The end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever clearly set up more stories to come, and San Diego Comic-Con 2026 finally brought some new information for the film. We got a release date, December 15, 2028, and we learned that David Jonsson has been cast as the new Black Panther.

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