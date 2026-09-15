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Blade Training Helped Pay For Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother

Mahershala Ali says the training he did for the canceled Blade movie "helped pay" for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

Article Summary Mahershala Ali says his year of Blade training ended up helping fund and shape Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.

Ali revealed Marvel’s canceled Blade preparation gave him skills his team could not have otherwise afforded.

After years of Blade delays and setbacks, Ali says he is done with the Marvel project and moving on.

Ali is focusing on Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother as TIFF reactions praise the film and its originality.

To call the production around the Blade movie a mess might be the understatement of the century. While timing had something to do with it, the casting of Mahershala Ali as Blade was made during the 2019 Hall H Comic-Con presentation and we all know what happened after that, but after a certain point, it was almost comical how badly Marvel was fumbling a concept that had worked two and a half times before (we say half because Blade: Trinity is bad, but it exists, which is more than this version can say). We knew things got very close to getting off the ground at one point, and Ali was getting ready for the role, doing that infamous Marvel training. However, it never came to be, but those skills didn't go to waste. Ali revealed in an interview with Deadline (via IGN) that he brought everything he gained at Blade to Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, which really helped pave the way for the movie to come to be.

"It was a little more than a year," Ali said. "And actually I'm really grateful, they helped pay for our movie, so thank you. We wouldn't, we couldn't have afforded to… there's no way we could have [done] this film and I got to go train for a year. So at this point, I'm so grateful that they made a wonderful contribution to our film."

That's a really nice way of looking at it, all things considered. However, while Ali might see the bright side of that training and how it helped Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother come to be, that doesn't mean he's eager to come back for Marvel Round Two. Ali said back in July that this project was dead and buried, at least his involvement is, and he reiterated that again, saying, "I'm done. I'm doing this and anything else moving forward. I'm over that, I'm done with that." Well, the reviews coming out of TIFF for Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother have been glowing, and it's original compared to established IP, so we might have come out ahead in the end.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer-director Bassam Tariq, Your Mother, Your Mother, Your Mother stars Mahershala Ali as Latif, a devoutly religious hitman who struggles to balance work, faith and fatherhood. When his wife dies, he embarks on a desperate journey across Houston to protect his children, confronting the forces closing in around him – and the beliefs threatening to unravel within.

Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, directed by Bassam Tariq, stars Mahershala Ali, John Cho, Abubakr Ali, Laith Nakli, Tramell Tillman, Tiffany Boone, Giancarlo Esposito, and Adia. It will be released on October 09, 2026.

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