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Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More

This week's Blu-ray news for film includes new releases from Arrow Video, Alliance, and a special Hammer collab with Warner Archive.

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Article Summary

  • Blu-ray news leads with Alliance releases: Passenger on September 8, Scary Movie in 4K on September 22, and Ice Cream Man on October 20.
  • Arrow Video’s November blu-ray and 4K slate packs heat with The Dirty Dozen, Fargo, WarGames, Clash of the Titans, and more.
  • Universal adds classic catalog blu-ray titles for October, while Troma brings Surf Nazis Must Die to 4K and Disney readies Moana.
  • Hammer and Warner Archive team for a remastered Dracula blu-ray, capping a strong week of collector-focused physical media news.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Alliance

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Alliance will release horror hit Passenger (2026) on Blu-ray on September 8. I heard good things about this one, so I will be checking this out.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Alliance

-Also coming from Alliance on September 22 is their 4K release of Scary Movie (2026). I did see this, and it did not work at all for me. But for fans, here you go, now you can add it to your collection.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Alliance

-Alliance will also be releasing Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man (2026) on 4K on October 20. There will be a special-edition Steelbook with collectible art cards and scratch-and-sniff stickers.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Universal Home Entertainment

– Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed several upcoming catalog releases. They are: Thirty Day Princess (1934), Star Spangled Rhythm (1942), If I Had My Way (1940), You Gotta Stay Happy (1948), and Finding Emily (2026). These will be released in October.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Arrow Video

-Arrow Video, my favorite label going right now, has announced their November releases on blu-ray and 4K, and they are some doozies: The Dirty Dozen (1967), Clash of the Titans (1981), Nora Miao in The Blade Spares None & The Hurricane (1971-1972), Fargo (1996), WarGames (1983), and Shawscope Presents: Street Gangs of Hong Kong (1973-1980).

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Troma Entertainment

-Troma Entertainment sill release a 4K Blu-ray combo pack of Surf Nazis Must Die (1987) on October 13.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit The Walt Disney Company

Moana, the live-action remake, will release on 4K on October 6. There will also be a Steelbook release.

Blu-ray On My Mind: Alliance, Arrow Video, & More
Credit Warner Archive

-Finally, this week, Hammer is teaming up with Warner Archive for one of the fall's most exciting releases, presenting a remastered version of Dracula (1958), starring Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee, Michael Gough, Melissa Stribling, and Carol Marsh. You can see a trailer for the release below.

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Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
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