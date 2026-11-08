Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, a24, arrow video, blu-ray, Jerry Maguire, john wayne, primetime, vinegar syndrome

Blu-ray On My Mind: Arrow Video, Primetime, Resident Evil, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new releases from Arrow Video, Vinegar Syndrome, Jerry Maguire, Primetime, Resident Evil, & more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news highlights Sony’s 30th anniversary Jerry Maguire 4K and a packed January slate from Arrow Video.

Collector-focused blu-ray updates include Imprint’s Silent Night, Deadly Night box set and Swamp Thing 4K set.

January and December blu-ray releases span Resident Evil, Primetime, Other Mommy, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Vinegar Syndrome and Kino Lorber add major blu-ray titles, from Manhunter and Beavis and Butt-Head to John Wayne.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will release a 30th anniversary 4K Blu-ray of Jerry Maguire (1996) in December. This is one of my favorites, so this is a day one buy for me.

-Austrailian label Imprint Films will release Silent Night, Deadly Night 3-5 in a box set on Jnauary 20.

-Imprint Films will also, through Via Vision Entertainment, will relase a cool set of Swamp Thing, which includes the 1982 film on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, the 1989 film Return of Swamp Thing on 4K UHD and Blu-ray, and all five episodes of Swamp Thing: The Animated Series (1990), upscaled from their original standard-definition masters and presented on Blu-ray for the first time worldwide on January 20.

-Kino Lorber has three John Wayne classics coming to 4K Blu-ray in January: Big Jake (1971) on January 19, El Dorado (1966), and Rio Lobo (1970) on Janauary 26.

-Here are Vinegar Syndrome releases for this month: Manhunter (1986), Vampire in Brooklyn (1995), The Films of Hisayasu Satô: Volume Six (1987-1990). and Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996).

-Lionsgate Home Entertianment will release Beware Boiúna (2026) on December 15.

–Resident Evil (2626) will release on 4K Blu-ray on December 29.

-Also that day, Universal Home Entertainment will release Other Mommy (2026).

–Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025) gets a release on December 8 from 20th Century Studios.

-Universal Home Entertainment has Sense and Sensibility (2026) on December 15.

-A24 will have Primetime (2026) out on January 26. By the way A24, stop with these damn paper cases. We do not like them.

-Finally this week, we have the list of Arrow Video releases for January: The Cannonball Run Collection (1981-1984), Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995), The Big Heat (1988), Freeway / Freeway 2: Confessions of a Trickbaby (1996-1999), The Hand (1981), and The Book of Eli (2010). What a huge month for them, these are all great titles.

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