Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, criterion, david bowie, kino lorber, passenger, saw

Blu-ray On My Mind: Bowie, Warner Archive, Criterion, & A Review

This week in Blu-ray news includes a David Bowie classic, Criterion releases for December, and a review of the Passenger disc.

Article Summary Blu-ray news highlights include Kino Lorber’s Four Rooms 4K and StudioCanal’s The Man Who Fell to Earth collector’s set.

Criterion’s December Blu-ray slate brings Nashville, The English Patient, Grizzly Man, and more must-own releases.

Warner Archive’s October Blu-ray lineup packs classics like The Hill, Blackboard Jungle, and The Man Who Would Be King.

Passenger gets a strong Blu-ray review, with sharp nighttime visuals and immersive DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio for horror fans.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Kino Lorber will release on 4K Blu-ray Four Rooms(1995), starring Tim Roth, Amanda De Cadenet, David Proval, Antonio Banderas, and Jennifer Beals, on November 10.

-Criterion Collection has revealed its releases for the last month of 2026. December will include: Divorce Italian Style (1961), The English Patient (1996), The Shop Around the Corner (1940), Nashville (1975), Grizzly Man (2005), and Eclipse Series 50: Sara Gomez's Revolutionary Cuba. Lots of goodness there, but Nashville and The English Patient will be the two I am grabbing.

-Lionsgate will release their next batch of 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks for SAW V, SAW VI, and SAW VII on November 10.

-Searchlight Pictures will release Super Troopers 3 (2026) on November 3.

-Warner Archive will release the following films in October: The Hill (1965), Jewel Robbery (1932), Love Crazy (1941), Love Finds Andy Hardy (1938), The Hucksters: (1947), That Forsyte Woman (1949), Tom Thumb (1958), Mr. Skeffington (1944), The Man Who Would Be King (1975), Phantom of the Rue Morgue (1954), The Merry Widow (1934), and Blackboard Jungle (1955).

-Film Movement will release Hiroshi Shoji's Tatsumi (2023), starring Yûya Endô, Gorô Satô, Tomomitsu Adachi, and Kisetsu Fujiwara on October 27.

–StudioCanal will release a mega-edition Blu-ray of The Man Who Fell to Earth(1976) on 4K Blu-ray on November 16. The David Bowie classic will include a new documentary and the soundtrack. Buyer beware: while the 4K is region-free, the Blu-ray discs are Region 2 and require a compatible player.

Finally, this week, we have a new release to take a look at. Earlier this summer, the horror film Passenger was released with a lot of buzz. While it didn't set the box office on fire, it did solidly and is now available on Blu-ray. This is going to end up being a film rediscovered in a couple of years, a really solid and entertaining watch. André Øvredal made a "curse" film that will stand up next to other modern examples, such as The Ring. No hidden meanings or messages here. For this release, Passenger is as good as you are going to get for a crisp, sharp film that mostly takes place at night. The picture's sharpness is essential, helping keep things from blending together too much, especially in the driving scenes. The DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 track also makes full use of surround sound, further immersing you in the action. I am a sucker for a release that keeps the dialogue front and center, and this one does. Grab this for your spooky viewings this Halloween season.

*Review copy provided by Alliance Entertainment

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