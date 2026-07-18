Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, Backrooms, blu-ray, Disclosure Day, frankenstein, gone with the wind

Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion, Backrooms, Star Wars, And More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new Criterion releases, lots of Blu-ray debuts, Disclosure Day, Backrooms, and more.

Article Summary Criterion’s October blu-ray lineup is stacked, led by The Silence of the Lambs in 4K and a massive Complete Kubrick set.

Major blu-ray and 4K announcements include Gone With the Wind, Backrooms, Disclosure Day, Sing Street, and 54.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu headlines Disney’s next blu-ray wave with Steelbook, Beskar, 4K, and Blu-ray editions.

Shout, Universal, Hammer, and more keep blu-ray collectors busy with catalog debuts, 4K restorations, and new trailers.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Let's dive into the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Criterion Collection October releases are here, and they include the following: Christiane F. (1981), Frankenstein (2025), The Shout (1978), Welcome to the Thunderdome (1995), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Eclipse Series 5: The First Films of Samuel Fuller (1949-1951), and The Complete Kubrick (1952-1999). So many must-buys here. Silence of the Lambs hits 4K, and that is a buy. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein is fantastic, with the best cover art ever, and we already know we need to own the complete Kubrick set. Preorder it here before the end of July and get it for half off.

-Warner Bros will release a new collector's edition 4K release of Gone With the Wind (1939) on November 3.

-A24 will release its hit film Backrooms on Blu-ray and DVD in late August.

-Universal Home Entertainment will bring Steven Spielberg's summer hit Disclosure Day to 4K Blu-ray on August 25. That includes a Steelbook release.

-Lionsgate Limited is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Sing Street (2016) with a brand new 4K Blu-ray on August 11.

–Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will release on August 25. There will be many versions available, including a Steelbook release, a "Beskar" release with metal posters, and regular 4K and Blu-ray releases.

-Cinematographe will release 54 (1998) on 4K on August 25.

-Universal has a new wave of catalog releases hitting Blu-ray soon. They include Portrait in Black (1960), I'll Be Yours (1947), Blindfold (1965), First Love (1939), and Madame X (1966).

-Alliance Entertainment will release The Sheep Detectives on August 25. This is one of the most underrated films of the year. Check this one out.

-Shout and Scream Factory have detailed their September releases: Charlie Wilson's War (2007), Shaun the Sheep: Season Seven, Aces Go Places Collection (1982-1989), Bullet in the Head (1990), City on Fire (1987), and Peking Opera Blues (1986).

-Hammer Films has released a trailer previewing their upcoming 4K Blu-ray restoration of Dracula (1958)

-And finally, this week, here is a trailer for the Criterion Kubrick set to get you excited.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!