Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, Lionsgate Limited, Warner Archive

Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion Collection, Warner Archive, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new releases from Criterion Collection, Warner Archive, Lionsgate Limited, and more.

Article Summary Criterion Collection’s February Blu-ray slate includes The Irishman, Kung Fu Hustle, The Sweet Hereafter, and more.

Warner Archive’s December Blu-ray lineup delivers deep catalog gems like Decoy, The Informer, and Mask of Dimitrios.

Blu-ray collectors also get major genre picks, with Severin’s Russ Meyer 4K releases and Pan’s Labyrinth steelbook.

Lionsgate Limited, Paramount, and IFC round out the Blu-ray news with The Man Who Fell to Earth and more.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Here are the Criterion Collection releases coming in February: JAY KELLY (2026), KUNG FU HUSTLE (2004), MALA NOCHE (1986), ROMERÍA (2025), RUGGLES OF RED GAP (1935), THE SWEET HEREAFTER (1997), VICTOR SJÖSTRÖM'S HOLLYWOOD MASTERWORKS, and THE IRISHMAN (2019). Kung Fu Hustle and The Sweet Hereafter are the must-buys on this list to me.

-Warner Archive has released its list of releases for December: Decoy (1946), The Informer (1935), Till the Clouds Roll By (1946), The Big Store (1941), Tea for Two (1950), Test Pilot (1938), Little Nellie Kelly (1940), The Abbott and Costello Cartoons: The Complete Collection (1967-1968), The Bounty Hunter (1954), and The Mask of Dimitrios (1944).

-Paramount Home Media will release a 4K Blu-ray of Heart of the Beast (2026) on January 26.

-Severin Films will release some old Russ Meyer films on 4K Blu-ray, including: Common Law Cabin (1967), and Cherry, Harry & Raquel! (1969), Blacksnake (1973) February

–Lionsgate Limited will have a special release of The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976), starring David Bowie, on December 15, including a gorgeous Steelbook.

-Cineverse has an amazing-looking Steelbook release to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pan's Labyrinth (2006) releasing on December 1.

-Lastly, this week, IFC Films has set a new release date on Blu-ray for Macon Blair's film Idiots (2026). It will now come out on January 26. It stars Dave Franco, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames, Kiernan Shipka, and Nicholas Braun.

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