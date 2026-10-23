Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, Batman, blu-ray, criterion, forgotten island, kino lorber, Toy Robot Video

Blu-ray On My Mind: Criterion, Kino Lorber, Steelbooks, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes new announcements from Criterion, Toy Robot Video, Kino Lorber, Steelbooks, and more.

Article Summary Criterion’s January Blu-ray lineup is stacked with Deliverance, Midnight Cowboy, Parasite, and more collector must-haves.

Kino Lorber, 88 Films, and Toy Robot Video lead niche Blu-ray news with cult titles, early John Woo, and action favorites.

New 4K Blu-ray and Steelbook releases include Narnia, The Walking Tall Trilogy, and Batman Knightfall: Part 2.

December and January Blu-ray arrivals also bring The Dog Stars, Forgotten Island, and Shaun the Sheep to shelves.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Criterion has revealed their January releases, and they are pretty incredible: Deliverance (1972), Midnight Cowboy (1969), Career Girls (1997), Chocolat (1988), Parasite (2019), and Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project, No. 6 (1965-1988). Midnight Cowboy will be mine.

-A 4K Blu-ray Steelbook release of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005) is coming on December 1.

-Kino Lorber will release a 4K Blu-ray of The Walking Tall Trilogy (1973-1977), starring Joe Don Baker, Leif Garrett, Lurene Tuttle, Dawn Lyn, Bruce Glover, and Logan Ramsey. No release date has been revealed yet.

-88 Films, a British distributor, will release two early John Woo films on January 5, The Young Dragons (1974) and The Dragon Tamers (1975).

–The Dog Stars (2026) will be released on December 1.

-Also releasing on December 1 is the animated film Forgotten Island (2026).

-4K Blu-ray and Blu-rays of Batman Knightfall: Part 2: Knightquest will be released in December. The first one was well received, so anticipation is growing for this one.

-GKIDS and Shout will release Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom (2026) on January 26. I am always in for anything set in this universe, so this is an instant buy.

– Finally, this week, Toy Robot Video has announced its January releases. They include Romeo Must Die (2000), Cradle 2 the Grave (2003), and Hakuchi: The Innocent (1999). I am a sucker for Romeo Must Die, so that will be an instant buy for me.

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