Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, arrow video, blu-ray, Cover Girl, knocked up, Wicker, wildwood

Blu-ray On My Mind: Knocked Up, Arrow Video, 2026 Films, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes a ton of 2026 films getting release dates, Arrow Video February releases, and much more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news leads with Knocked Up finally hitting 4K Blu-ray, plus Cover Girl and Just One of the Guys upgrades.

New 2026 film Blu-ray and 4K dates arrive for Wildwood, The Social Reckoning, Whalefall, and Wicker.

Physical media collectors also get a fun VHS surprise, as horror breakout Buddy lands a retro-styled release.

Arrow Video’s February lineup packs in Blu-ray favorites like Cat’s Eye, The Hidden, The Mission, and more.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Universal Home Entertainment will finally be releasing one of the 2000s ' best comedies, Knocked Up (2007), in 4K on January 26.

-Sony Home Entertainment will release Rita Hayworth classic Cover Girl (1944) on 4K Blu-ray on January 19. I love that cover art.

-One of the best animated films of the year, Shout! Factory will release Wildwood (2026) on 4K on January 12. This is going to be a gorgeous film to watch in this format, almost a must-buy.

–The Social Reckoning (2026) may have done poorly at the box office, but I am willing to bet that it does well on streaming and on disc when it is released on January 12.

-Here is a fun one: horror breakout Buddy (2026) is getting a really cool VHS release right now from Witter Entertainment. Love that orange tape; it reminds me of the old '90s Nickelodeon VHS tapes they used to release for their shows.

-Critical darling Whalefall (2026) will hit 4K Blu-ray on January 12.

-Sony will release the underrated '80s film Just One of the Guys (1985) on 4K Blu-ray on February 16. This is one I know will excite a lot of people in my life. I remember seeing this on HBO constantly when I was younger.

–Wicker (2026) is coming to Blu-ray on February 9, just in time for Valentine's Day viewing.

-To wrap up this week, Arrow Video has revealed their February 2027 releases: Prison on Fire I & II (1987-1991), Cat's Eye (1985), The Hidden (1987), A Bay of Blood (1971), The Mission (1986), and Eyes of a Stranger (1981).

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