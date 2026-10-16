Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, la la land, Paddington, steelbook, the odyssey, Warner Archive

Blu-ray On My Mind: Paddington, Kino Lorber, The Odyssey, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes Steelbook releases for Paddington, The Odyssey, Warner Archive releases, Kino Lorber 4K releases, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news highlights new 4K Steelbook releases for Paddington, La La Land, and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.

Kino Lorber adds Inside Man and Urban Cowboy to its 4K Blu-ray lineup, giving collectors two strong December picks.

The biggest blu-ray headline is The Odyssey hitting 4K Blu-ray with a Steelbook edition likely to sell out fast.

Warner Archive, MUBI, and Warner Bros. round out the blu-ray week with Tex Avery, catalog titles, and Practical Magic 2.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Lionsgate Limited has a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook of Paddington (2014) releasing on November 10. All of these movies are fantastic, but this first one is really special.

-Also from Lionsgate Limited, a 10th anniversary set of La La Land (2016) will be released on November 24. This is a must-buy for me.

-Paramount Home Entertainment will have a 4K Blu-ray Steelbook of Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) released on December 15.

-A pair of 4K releases will come out on December 15 from Kino Lorber. Spike Lee's Inside Man (2006) and John Travolta's classic Urban Cowboy (1980). Both of these are worthy of a place on your shelf.

-The biggest news of the week is that The Odyssey (2026) is coming out on 4K Blu-ray on November 17, including a Steelbook that is sure to be hard to get.

-Warner Archive will release Tex Avery: The Definitive Screwball Classics Collection (1942-1957) on December 1.

-MUBI will release Jane Schoenbrun's Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma (2026), starring Amanda Fix, Arthur Conti, Eva Victor, Gillian Anderson, and Hannah Einbinder on December 15. This one will be considered a horror classic soon.

-Here are the Warner Archive releases for November & December: Doctor Zhivago (1965), Johnny Eager (1941), The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947), The Music Man (1962), Double Wedding (1937), Bachelor Mother (1939), The Devil's Brother (1933), My Favorite Wife (1940), Bombshell (1933), Babes in Arms (1939), The Belle of New York (1952), The Charge at Feather River (1953)

– Finally, this week, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has Practical Magic 2 (2026) releasing on 4K Blu-ray on December 1.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!