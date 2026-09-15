Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: 4k, arrow video, blu-ray, blue velvet, Hokum, Kill Bill, steelbook, Troy, vinyl

Blu-ray On My Mind Reviews: Kill Bill, Blue Velvet, Troy, & More

We have a plethora of physical media reviews today, from Blu-ray releases of classics to a vinyl of one of the best film scores ever.

Article Summary Blu-ray reviews spotlight standout 4K discs like Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair and Arrow Video’s Troy.

Enemy at the Gates and The Saint get Blu-ray steelbook upgrades, though one shines more than the other.

Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother earns high praise, while Hokum and The Sheep Detectives disappoint.

Blue Velvet joins the roundup with a must-own vinyl soundtrack celebrating David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We have gotten some great stuff in the door the last couple of weeks, so let's take a look, shall we?

Blu-ray Reviews Of The Week

First up, we have two modern reissues on 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks. Enemy at the Gates (2001) is a bleak, effective war film that has aged well. While this isn't a 4K I would throw on to impress people with my setup, the disc presents the film at its best. The hues are deep and crisp, and the film's grittiness feels more pronounced. I hadn't seen this one since the theater, so it was a nice surprise to see how well it held up. I wish that Paramount had sprung for a Dolby Atmos track. This wave of releases also includes a 4K Steelbook of Val Kilmer's action flick The Saint (1997). While this is a step up from the basic Blu-ray release, something feels…off about the transfer. The picture lacks clarity, which feels off, and it was a bit disappointing since I have always enjoyed this film. Don't get me wrong, this is a big upgrade from the original disc in every way; it even has the same audio track. But it was a bit of a bummer not to be blown away by this disc. Once again, it would have been nice to get a Dolby Atmos track. Hokum (2026) wasn't a film I thought I'd enjoy, but I was pleasantly surprised. I love a fun ghost story. What is not as nice is the 4K presentation. I had massive freezing issues with my copy, most noticeable when transitioning from darker scenes. This is a horror movie, so there is a lot of blacks and darker scenes, and it becomes a problem while watching. The audio is good, though, as the mix dances between speakers very well. The score sings, and the dialogue and on-screen action are very clear.

Winner of the Golden Lion Best Film at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, Mubi has a new Blu-ray of Father Mother Sister Brother (2025), directed by Jim Jarmusch, now in stores. This film is striking, funny, and really sticks with you long after the credits roll. I am so happy this release is out, since at least around me, it didn't play in theaters for very long. While the picture is rendered beautifully, a Jarmusch film lives and dies with its sound, and the mix is perfect, I am happy to say. Dialogue and backgrounds work wonderfully together, and while this is not a speaker-rattler, that is okay; it doesn't need to be. What needs to be presented well is. All around, one of my favorite physical media releases in 2026 so far is Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair (2026). This will be how I revisit this film, as it looks like Lionsgate took its time with this release to get it right. It is one of the most beautiful 4K discs I have put into my machine. Tarantino himself supervised the transfer, and it has one of the best color palettes on a disc I have seen in some time. It is a deeply cinematic presentation. Fans should also enjoy the heavy lifting the English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio does, flexing its muscles in every action scene and with every needle drop. This standout presentation belongs in every collection.

Ditto for the Arrow Video release of Troy (2004). I picked this up during the Arrow Video sale last month at Barnes & Noble, and I am glad I did. I cannot wait to watch this back-to-back with The Odyssey when that releases, as I think they make for a great double feature. As for Troy, Arrow is as good as it gets as a label these days. They always nail the restorations, and this is no different. Both the theatrical and director's cuts are sharp and glossy, and will really pop on a big screen at home. Audio is top-notch, and, as expected for a sword-and-sandals film, the audio mix is immersive and puts you directly into the middle of the action. Watch it with surround sound. Finally, one of my favorite films of 2026, The Sheep Detectives, gets a Blu-ray release. While the audio and picture presentation are great, it has zero special features. Bad form; even promotional material from before the film's release would have been welcome. The film is worth owning; it's just sad there was not more on the making of it here.

Lastly, this week, we have a vinyl soundtrack to look at. Varèse Sarabande has a vinyl release of the soundtrack to David Lynch's classic Blue Velvet (1986) out now. Both the director and composer, Angelo Badalamenti, passed away last year, making this a bittersweet release. I love the rainbow foil on the jacket; it really makes the images pop, and I found myself staring at it while the music played. This 40th anniversary release lovingly celebrates the longtime collaborators, and the wonderful music that makes up this brilliant score is timeless. I go right back to the first time I watched the film as soon as the music starts, with so many melody shifts and beauty in its simplicity. This is one of the best film scores of all time, and it belongs in every vinyl collection.

*Blu-rays and everything else in these reviews were provided for review unless otherwise noted. Many thanks to the companies for providing them.

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