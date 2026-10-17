Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: an american werewolf in london, steelbook, Universal Monsters, van helsing

Blu-ray On My Mind Reviews: Universal Monsters & More Spooky Stuff

We have some new Blu-ray reviews for you today, as Universal has some new 4K's out just in time for the spooky Halloween season.

Article Summary Universal Monsters 4K Blu-ray reviews spotlight Frankenstein and The Wolf Man with sharper transfers and must-own horror upgrades.

The new An American Werewolf in London 4K Blu-ray delivers standout picture quality, Atmos audio, and strong bonus features.

Van Helsing gets a stylish 4K Blu-ray Steelbook with booming DTS:X audio, solid visuals, and familiar legacy special features.

These spooky season Blu-ray picks span classic monsters, werewolf horror, and modern spectacle for physical media collectors.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Today we have reviews of some spooky films from three different eras of horror to look at.

Blu-Ray Reviews

Just in time for spooky season, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has released some 4K Blu-ray editions of classic horror, starting with something near and dear to my heart: the classic Universal Monsters. I have the Legacy Blu-ray set from years ago that has it all, but 4K releases of everything have been high on my wants list for a while. These two Legacy sets, for Frankenstein and The Wolf Man, are two of my favorite releases of the year. While neither has new supplemental material and the audio tracks haven't been upgraded, both sets include new 2160p transfers of the films included that deliver deeper contrast and a sharper, more refined look than any previous Blu-ray release. This may be an unpopular opinion, but outside of the original 1931 film and Bride of Frankenstein, give me The Wolf Man franchise. I know, I know. But I like werewolves more than man-made monsters. The original Wolf Man film from 1941 is one of my ten favorite films and, of the original Hollywood monsters, will always be my favorite. I have owned approximately 8,000 different versions of that film, and none of them have ever compared to this 4K disc. Just for these new transfers alone, these are must-buys and should be on every horror fan's shelf.

My werewolf love isn't limited to Lon Chaney Jr., though; another favorite werewolf film, 1981's An American Werewolf in London, also has a new 4K Blu-ray disc out. Now, I will preface this by saying that I already own the excellent Arrow Video release of this film, and after watching both discs this week, they are pretty much interchangeable from a picture standpoint. Both are excellent, with colors popping and really highlighting the set design and breathing life into it, something that just wasn't there on many standard Blu-ray releases over the years. The famous transformation scene is unervingly gross in this high-quality version, and I appreciate how the lush landscapes and iconic setting of The Slaughtered Lamb look better than ever. Audio-wise, I appreciated the included Dolby Atmos track, but I really wanted a mono track, and sadly there isn't one. It also includes three hours of great supplemental material. If you don't have that Arrow Video 4K release, for sure grab this.

I am also a sucker for a Steelbook, even for movies I don't really like, including Van Helsing, the 2004 film starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale. I really hate this movie, but I love popping in a new 4K to test out on my home setup. These Steelbook releases Universal put out this year repackage prior discs, so from a features standpoint, you've seen everything here before. I did enjoy what I heard of the commentary track with Stephen Sommers. From a picture-quality standpoint, it's a solid transfer that highlights the effects extravaganzas of the early 2000s. It is a little too dark at times, but the film was that way in theaters, too. The standout is the audio track, a DTS:X Master track, which had my living room shaking. As boring as the on-screen action was, the bombastic mix is top-notch and a real showstopper for guests who want their faces melted off when you show off your speaker setup. The Steelbook is cool too, featuring some of the film's key art. I like when it does that. As a film, skip this, but if you collect Steelbooks and want a disc to pop in and show off, grab this one.

*All releases discussed here were provided for review by Universal.

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