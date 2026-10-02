Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, scream factory, Shout! Factory, vinegar syndrome

Blu-ray On My Mind: Shout/Scream Factory, Vinegar Syndrome, & More

Blu-ray news of the week includes new Vinegar Syndrome and Shout/Scream Factory releases, Spider-Man, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news of the week spotlights Vinegar Syndrome’s October slate, from Night Terrors to The Stranger Within.

Shout/Scream Factory’s December Blu-ray and 4K lineup includes The Flintstones, Slither, The Wolfman, and more.

New 4K Blu-ray releases also include Coyote vs. ACME and Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer for collectors.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings onto 4K Blu-ray in December, poised to become 2026’s biggest disc release.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

–Vinegar Syndrome has announced their October releases. They will include: Krimis in Black & White (1963-1964), Arcane Sorcerer (1996), Tobe Hooper's Night Terrors (1993), Crescendo (1970), Night of the Vamp-Friars (2026), Faces of Death IV (1990), The Stranger Within (1974), Made in Hong Kong: Volume Three (1982 -1988), The Films of Henry Jaglom: Volume One (1976-1983), and The Films of Hisayasu Satô: Volume Five (1988-1993). I have The Stranger Within on preorder for myself.

-Here are the Shout/Scream Factory releases for December: Miami Vice: The Director's Final Cut (2006), The Flintstones (1994), Midway (1976), The Chow Yun-Fat Collection: Volume Two (1989-1995), Copshop: Director's Cut (2021), Slither (2006), The Wolfman (2010), A Better Tomorrow (1986), A Better Tomorrow II (1987), A Better Tomorrow III: Love and Death in Saigon (1989), and The 'Burbs (1989). Lots to love here, but I'll definitely be upgrading my Blu-ray of The Flintstones to 4K.

– Coyote vs. ACME (2026) will be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 1, just in time for the holidays.

-For all of you horror fans, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer will get a new 4K release on October 27 from Dark Sky.

-Finally, this week, the big news is that the biggest movie of 2026, and the highest-grossing domestic film of all time, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) will be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 15 and will become the highest-selling physical media release of 2026, without a doubt.

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