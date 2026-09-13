Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, shrek, texas chainsaw massacre

Blu-ray On My Mind: Shrek, Blood Simple, Radiance Films, & More

This week's Blu-ray news includes anniversary releases for Shrek, Crocodile Dundee, and all sorts of great new fall releases.

Article Summary Blu-ray news leads with Shrek 25th anniversary 4K and Steelbook, plus Crocodile Dundee 40th anniversary Steelbook.

Radiance Films lines up December Blu-ray releases including Across 110th Street, Ossessione, and more catalog gems.

StudioCanal brings Blood Simple to 4K and Blu-ray in October, one of the biggest physical media must-buys this fall.

More Blu-ray picks include Neon Eagle and Cauldron titles, The End of Oak Street 4K, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2003.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News Of The Week

-Universal Home Entertainment will release a 4K edition of the first Shrek (2001) film to help celebrate its 25th anniversary, including a special edition Steelbook.

-Radiance Films is prepping its December releases, which will include: Across 110th Street (1972), The Teacher from Vigevano (1963), Ossessione (1943), and A Quiet Place in the Country (1968).

-StudioCanal will release 4K and Blu-ray editions of the Coen Brothers classic Blood Simple (1984) on October 5. This is a must-buy; I love this film.

-Paramount will release a 40th anniversary Steelbook of Crocodile Dundee (1986) this fall. I loved this movie as a kid, so I will be looking to pick this up.

–Neon Eagle Video and Cauldron Films will have four new Blu-ray releases on December 8. They include: A True Story of the Private Ginza Police (1973), Go for Broke (1985), The Uninvited Guest of the Star Ferry (1984), and Diamond Ninja Force / The Demon's Apartment (1988).

-Warner Bros Home Entertainment will release The End of Oak Street (2026) in 4K on November 3.

– Finally, this week, Imprint Films in Australia will release a 4K Blu-ray of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) on October 28, and the release will include all sorts of goodies:

-full-colour matte laminated 27″ x 40″ folded print of the original poster

-reproduction of the original 2003 Press Kit

-reproduction of the original 2003 Lobby Cards

– large-format hardcover photo book featuring original production stills

-Reprint of the Original Shooting Script

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