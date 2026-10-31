Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, blu-ray, die hard, The Host, train to busan, verity

Blu-ray On My Mind: Verity, Train To Busan, Die Hard, & More

This week's lighter Blu-ray news of the week includes anniversary releases for The Host and Train to Busan, Die Hard, and more.

Article Summary Blu-ray news this week includes Verity hitting disc December 15, with an Amazon bundle tied to the audiobook.

Bong Joon-ho’s The Host gets a 20th anniversary 4K Blu-ray on December 8 with a new master and Dolby Atmos.

Train to Busan returns with a 10th anniversary 4K Blu-ray packed with Dolby Vision, commentaries, docs, and extras.

Die Hard, Die Hard 2, and Die Hard with a Vengeance all land new 4K Steelbook Blu-ray editions on December 1.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors, including me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight labels still unearthing films that somehow have never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

-Alliance Entertainment will release the Colleen Hoover adaptation Verity (2026) on disc on December 15. Amazon will offer a special bundle that includes a free Audible trial so you can listen to the audiobook as well.

-Magnolia Entertainment is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Bong Joon-ho's The Host (2006) on December 8 with a new 4K Blu-ray release. Details on what is on the release are below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

NEW 4K MASTER OF THE FILM, APPROVED BY DIRECTOR BONG JOON-HO

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio commentary by Bong Joon-ho and Tony Rains

In Korean or English, with optional English, English SDH, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Audio commentary by Bong Joon-Ho and Tony Rains

Making of The Host with Director Bong Joon-ho

with Director Bong Joon-ho Cast and Crew Interviews

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Original Korean Trailer

AND MORE…

In Korean or English, with optional English, English SDH, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

–Well Go USA is releasing a 10th anniversary 4K release of Train to Busan (2016) on December 15. The details for that release are below.

DISC ONE – 4K BLU-RAY

4K MASTER OF THE FILM, APPROVED BY DIRECTOR YEON SANG-HO

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK , plus original Korean audio and English and Spanish dub tracks

, plus original Korean audio and English and Spanish dub tracks Audio commentary with Yeon Sang-ho and actors Don Lee, Gond Yoo, and Kim Eui-sung

Audio commentary with Yeon Sang-ho and co-producer Kim Yeon-ho, action director Hyeo Myeong-haeng, VFX supervisor Jung Hwang-su, production designer Lee Mok-won, and lighting director Park Cheong-woo

In Korean, with optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

2K MASTER OF THE FILM, APPROVED BY DIRECTOR YEON SANG-HO

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK , plus original Korean audio and English and Spanish dub tracks

, plus original Korean audio and English and Spanish dub tracks Audio commentary with Yeon Sang-ho and actors Don Lee, Gond Yoo, and Kim Eui-sung

Audio commentary with Yeon Sang-ho and co-producer Kim Yeon-ho, action director Hyeo Myeong-haeng, VFX supervisor Jung Hwang-su, production designer Lee Mok-won, and lighting director Park Cheong-woo

In Korean, with optional English, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE – BLU-RAY

Over two hours of in-depth documentaries on the making of the film

Archival behind-the-scenes featurettes

Red Carpet ceremony

Still Gallery and Storyboard Comparisons

New extended interview with director Yeon Sang-ho and critic Katie Rife

10th Anniversary U.S. trailer (2026)

Original U.S. trailer (2016)

Original International Trailer (2016)

Original Teaser Trailer (2016)

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

Book – a 56-page illustrated book

Cards – five collectible cards placed in a specially designed envelope

-Finally this week, the original three Die Hard films: Die Hard (1988), Die Hard 2 (1990), and Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995) are getting new 4K Steelbook releases on December 1 from 20th Century Studios.

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