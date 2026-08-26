Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 4k, Alliance Entertainment, blu-ray, Criterion Collection, Hook, kino lorber, toy story 5

Blu-ray On My Mind: We Are Back! Alliance, Criterion, & News Galore

Blu-ray news is back, and better than ever. This week, we have news on new Criterion, Kino Lorber, and a cool Ultraman set from Alliance.

Article Summary Blu-ray news returns with major 4K announcements for Hook, The Rock, The Fortune Cookie, and Duplicity.

Criterion’s November Blu-ray lineup includes Wild at Heart, The Right Stuff, Harold and Maude, and more.

Warner Archive, Imprint, Severin, and Vinegar Syndrome add deep-cut Blu-ray and 4K titles for collectors.

Alliance Entertainment’s Ultraman Legacy Collection and Warner’s holiday 4K set lead standout Blu-ray box sets.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. We are back to our normal weekly schedule, so let's dive into the news of the week, shall we?

Blu-ray News For The Week

-The 35th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Hook (1991) will be celebrated with a 4K release later on this year.

-Severin Films has announced that it is prepping 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases of Russ Meyer's Cherry, Harry & Raquel! (1969), starring Charles Napier, Bert Santos, Frank Bolger, and Uschi Digard.

-Kino Lorber is preparing a 4K Blu-ray release of Billy Wilder's The Fortune Cookie (1966), starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Cliff Osmond, Lurene Tuttle, and Les Tremayne. I love this film, and have very high hopes for this release.

–The Rock (1996) will get a 30th anniversary 4K release later this year from 20th Century Studios.

-Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will release the Essential Holiday Collection 4K (1983-2004) on 4K Blu-ray. The release is scheduled for October 13, and includes The Polar Express (2004), Elf (2003), A Christmas Story (1983), and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989).

-Imprint Films will be adding two new Asian titles to its catalog: Kunio Watanabe's The Loyal 47 Ronin (1958) and Oshiharu Ikeda's Cursed Village in Yudono Mountains (1984). They release on September 30.

– Criterion releases for November have been revealed: Wild at Heart (1990), The Right Stuff (1983), Shoot the Piano Player (1960), Marie Antoinette (2006), KPop Demon Hunters (2025), Blue Heron (2025), Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors (1965), and Harold and Maude (1971).

-Here are the Warner Archive September and October releases: Ryan's Daughter (1970), Maverick: The Complete Series (1957-1962), Boys Town (1938), Please Don't Eat the Daisies (1960), The Great Waltz (1938), Marked Woman (1937), Dear Heart (1964), Bundle of Joy (1956), Skyscraper Souls (1932), and The Quick Draw McGraw Show: The Complete Series (1959-1961).

-Disney will release a 4K Blu-ray for Toy Story 5 on September 22. Above is the Steelbook for the release.

-Kino Lorber will release a 4K Blu-ray of Tony Gilroy's Duplicity (2009), starring Clive Owen, Julia Roberts, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Giamatti, and Dan Daily on October 27.

-Alliance Entertainment has an awesome Ultraman Legacy Collection coming on October 13 to Blu-ray. This is a great set for people looking to get into this.

-Finally, Vinegar Syndrome has released a swath of titles coming soon: Of Unknown Origin (1983), Ice Cream Man (1995), Bloody Psycho (1989), Faces of Death III (1985), The First Deadly Sin (1980), Death of a Cheerleader (1994), and Disappearance (2002).

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