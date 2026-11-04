Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: atomic monster, blumhouse, Blumhouse Atomic, james wan, jason blum

Blumhouse Atomic Monster Just…Drops The Monster From The Name

Blumhouse Atomic Monster is now just....Blumhouse Atomic. More exciting is the slate of films they have coming in 2027.

Article Summary Blumhouse Atomic Monster has officially rebranded as Blumhouse Atomic, while both labels will still operate separately.

Since the 2024 merger, Blumhouse Atomic says its films have earned $2.5 billion worldwide on just $330 million.

Jason Blum and James Wan say Blumhouse Atomic strengthens horror franchises and creates room for emerging genre voices.

Blumhouse Atomic’s 2027 slate includes The Exorcist: Martyrs, Paranormal Activity, Blair Witch, and more.

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster merged in 2024, and frankly, it's been hard to tell the difference between the two, since they still operate under separate banners. Yesterday, they announced that the joint company is being renamed Blumhouse Atomic. Yes, they will still produce projects under each banner, so nothing really seems to be changing; they just dropped the Monster. It's Cleaner. Variety points out in its news report on the name change that, since the merger, the studios have combined to gross $2.5 billion worldwide, a staggering number when you consider the slate cost only $330 million.

Blumhouse Atomic Sounds Better Anyway

"When we merged our companies, we believed the whole would be greater than the sum of its parts, and that is exactly what has happened," said Jason Blum, Co-Founder of Blumhouse Atomic. "Blumhouse Atomic is a natural evolution of what we've built together. 'The Conjuring' franchise, 'Insidious,' 'Saw,' no filmmaker has created more horror franchises than James Wan, and together we've brought some of the genre's most recognizable properties under one roof. Bringing 'Saw' back to James, with a new chapter on the way, is a perfect example of what we can do together. We have the output of a studio with the creative freedom and financial discipline of an independent company, and more opportunities than ever to take these stories beyond the theater and into television, games and live experiences."

"The future of horror comes from new voices, and Blumhouse Atomic gives us more ways to find them and support them for the long haul," added James Wan, Co-Founder of Blumhouse Atomic. "I got my start with a small film and people willing to take a chance on it, so creating those opportunities for others is personal to me. Working with filmmakers like Kane Parsons, Curry Barker, Josh Giuliano and Dylan Clark is a big part of that. We want to give them the freedom to make something distinctive and build relationships that last beyond one film."

After their success this year with Backrooms and Obsession, they have to follow it up with some heavy hitters. And they are: their 2027 slate includes River, The Revenge of La Llorona, The Exorcist: Martyrs, Anything But Ghosts, a new Paranormal Activity, and a new Blair Witch. Suffice it to say, Blumhouse Atomic is coming out swinging.

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