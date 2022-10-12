Bring Home Disney History With A Sericel From The Lion King

Disney put out many classic animated films during the 1990s, but it is The Lion King that stands out as a true masterpiece. This animated film, loosely using the structure of Shakespeare's Hamlet, follows Simba, a young lion destined to become king. Tragedy strikes when his wicked uncle Scar arranges for the death of Mufasa, the current King, and Simba's dad. Scar tricks Simba into blaming himself for Mufasa's death, making the young lion flee the land. Simba then grows up with bug-eating warthog Pumbaa and meerkat Timon. The film's heart is Simba's rediscovery of his place as the true king and his showdown with Scar. The Lion King introduced many memorable characters, including Simba, Mufasa, Timon, Pumbaa, Scar, the ravenous hyenas, the wise and kooky Rafiki, proud Nala, loyal Zazu, noble Sarabi, and more. You can see those characters below on this collectible piece of art from the film, which is now available to bring home on Heritage Auctions.

We have a wonderful limited edition cel in this lot, showcasing the colorful cast of characters from Walt Disney's 32nd animated feature, The Lion King. The long-sold-out sericel, limited to 5000 copies, features Banzai, Shenzi, Ed, Scar, Nala, Zazu, Simba, Mufasa, Sarabi, Rafiki, Timon, and Pumba, all displayed in full figure. This lot is featured on a 39.25" x 18.25" with a mat opening of 30.25" x 9.25". The frame is sold as-is. The sericel is in Fine condition.

Disney fans, take heed! You can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where you can place your bid for this Cast of Characters sericel from The Lion King. Best of luck to everyone trying to bring this beautiful art piece home to showcase one of Disney's most enduring masterpieces.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.