Britt's Film Corner: 10 Female-Directed Horror Films Worth Watching

Female-directed horror films are fantastic, so let's talk about some of them. When you're a fan of horror movies, truly any night can be a perfect night to watch the genre. But not every time will it be easy to find one you haven't seen yet or at least one that you'd watch multiple times. I've often found myself forgetting how the reach of female-directed horror films has been hit or miss from being well known or known at all. You want a good horror movie to watch, so why not choose something not entirely done by the vision of a white cis-man? (Hint: Calm down, film bros, we'll get to more horror films in other lists, not everything is for you).

Slumber Party Massacre (1982): Directed by Amy Holden Jones, who wrote for films like Mystic Pizza and has worked recently on the FOX series, The Resident. She's an inspiration, working on the tropes of slasher films in the 1980s developing some subtle messages under ridiculous kills.

Jennifer's Body (2009): Directed by Diablo Cody, this is a dark horror comedy that sent me into bi-panic (bisexual-panic) when I first watched it. Don't worry, bi-panic is fun (special thanks to all the women in the film and Kyle Gallner who played Colin Gray).

American Mary (2012): Directed by Jen & Sylvia Soska, twin sister directing duo made this film featuring lead actress Katharine Isabelle, who plays the main character, Mary Mason, in a story filled with crazy body horror and more.

XX (2017): Directed by Jovanka Vuckovic, Roxanne Benjamin, Karyn Kusama, and St. Vincent, this anthology-based film explores four different horrific stories, "The Box" "The Birthday Party," "Don't Fall," and "Her Only Living Son."

The Love Witch (2016): Directed by Anna Biller, this is an incredibly unique story that twists the angle presented on "witch" characters in horror while featuring great acting by Samantha Robinson.

Chained (2012): Directed by Jennifer Lynch, this film has a difficult story to watch but a powerful one, in the end, featuring a dedicated performance of evil by lead actor Vincent D'Onofrio.

Summer of '84 (2018): Directed by the trio Anouk Whissell, Yoann-Karl Whissell, and François Simard. Whissell's work before this film included Turbo Kid & T Is For Turbo. The real terror of seeing missing kids on milk cartons gets incredibly tense in this movie, with a story that haunts you after the credits end.

Silent House (2012): Directed by Laura Lau and Chris Kentis, this is a horror film that dives into repressed memory, trauma, and of course, the obviously terrifying nature of haunted houses and darkness, including a stellar performance from Elizabeth Olsen.

Black Christmas (2019): Directed by Sophia Takal, this remake of the 1974 classic film twists the original in clever ways that reflect a horrific modern reality with the absurdity found in the nature of male privilege. (Warning for this film as it features sexual assault).

The Invitation (2015): Directed by Karyn Kusama, this one has an excellent twist that I truly didn't see coming when I first viewed it, so trust me on this; it's that good.