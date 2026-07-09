Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Buddy, Roadside Attractions, Saban Films

Buddy: Trailer For The Children's Show From Hell Released

Roadside Attractions and Saban Films have released the trailer for their new horror film Buddy. The film will be released in theaters on August 28.

Article Summary Buddy trailer arrives from Roadside Attractions and Saban Films, teasing a twisted kids show horror movie.

Buddy hits theaters August 28, a late-summer slot that could help the horror release stand out with less competition.

Casper Kelly’s Buddy turns a beloved children’s mascot into nightmare fuel, packed with gore and warped nostalgia.

Buddy gives off Death to Smoochy energy, using familiar children’s TV iconography to deliver unsettling horror fun.

Buddy is a new horror film coming to theaters on August 28 from Roadside Attractions and Saban Films. It stars Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Patton Oswalt, Michael Shannon, Topher Grace, and Keegan-Michael Key. It is directed by Casper Kelly from a script by Kelly and Jamie King. This one is about a beloved kids' show mascot gone terribly wrong, and it looks like all kinds of gory fun.

Buddy Synopsis

Remember BUDDY—the bright orange unicorn and star of that classic children's television show who brought joy and life lessons into your living room? Inside the colorful world of "It's Buddy!", a group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased, and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world. Produced by Tyler Davidson, Drew Sykes, Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, and Tracy Rosenblum. Executive Produced by Kevin Flanigan, Dexter Braff, Roberto Linck, Nathan McAuley, Emilio Schenker, Gideon Tadmor, Adam J. Wilde, Geoff Yaw, Ryan J. Kelly, Casper Kelly, and Jamie King.

Buddy reminds me of Death to Smoochy, and even though that one had a horror element, this is what we wanted. One thing that always works in horror is playing with people's expectations and messing with something they are familiar with. They have made a cottage industry out of horror versions of public-domain characters at this point, and they work for people by distorting what we already know about certain characters and properties. This is no different, turning the children's mascot on its head and making it dangerous. I am pretty excited about this after the trailer, and they were smart to hold it until the end of August, when there is less competition in theaters. I will be there, that's for sure.

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