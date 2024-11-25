Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: charlize theron, christopher nolan

Charlize Theron Has Joined The Cast Of Christopher Nolan's New Film

Charlize Theron is the latest star to join the impressive ensemble cast of director Christopher Nolan's new film set to be distributed by Universal.

Article Summary Charlize Theron joins Christopher Nolan's star-studded Universal film, igniting industry buzz.

Nolan's project remains shrouded in mystery, eyeing a July 2026 release amidst speculation.

After Oppenheimer's success, Nolan continues his fruitful partnership with Universal.

Barbenheimer's box office triumph exemplifies seamless marketing and audience engagement.

We're going to have to start making "Who isn't in this movie" jokes a la Knives Out with Christopher Nolan's new movie at Universal. Large and extremely impressive ensemble casts have been becoming more and more normalized these days, as even the biggest stars in Hollywood are more than willing to show up for smaller roles if it means working with specific directors or writers. Nolan is one of those directors where someone will likely take anything he's willing to give them if he's behind the camera. We have yet another name to add to that already impressive roster, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and that's Charlize Theron.

At the moment, we don't know anything about the project, and sources have even said that any reports about the story are probably wrong. Nolan will have to start shooting sometime next year to make that July 2026 release date, but we don't know when production is set to start just yet.

Christopher Nolan Returning To Universal Makes Total Sense On Every Level

At the beginning of October, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards seasons. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and Robert Pattinson have reportedly joined the cast, and the untitled film has a prime-time release date of July 17, 2026.

What happened with Oppenheimer in the summer of 2023 was one of those beautiful and possibly once-in-a-lifetime moments. The way the world leaned into the Barbenheimer thing and proved that there was space for two excellent films to open simultaneously without cannibalizing each other was almost unheard of. People will try to make it happen again, but it was an organic thing that came about with no influence from studio marketing. Studio marketing and everyone involved decided that leaning in was the way to go, and it worked out well for everyone.

Barbie ended up with a total box office of $1.45 billion and a place in the pop culture landscape that isn't going away anytime soon. Nolan's Oppenheimer walked away with a sweet $976 million, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time [at the time of writing] and securing its place in the pop culture conversation by becoming a slow-moving character piece that did numbers. Oppenheimer also won seven Academy awards, including the coveted Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor. So it's not surprising that Universal happily courted Nolan again and is likely doing exactly what Warner Bros. did in the hay day of their partnership: writing him a blank check and setting him loose on a movie set.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!